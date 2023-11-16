Gap shares soar on sales, earnings beat despite muted holiday forecast against uncertain backdrop

Gap beat Wall Street's estimates due to strong sales at Old Navy and improvements at its namesake banner.

Slowdowns at Banana Republic and Athleta, the company's other two brands, have dragged down its overall performance.

The retailer offered a muted holiday forecast and expects sales to be flat or down slightly.

Gap posted a better-than-expected third quarter on Thursday, but the apparel retailer still appears cautious ahead of the holiday season as it works to reverse slowdowns at Banana Republic and Athleta.

The company, which also runs Old Navy and its namesake banner, far exceeded Wall Street's estimates for profits and same-store sales, but only reaffirmed its full-year guidance and expects holiday-quarter sales to be flat to slightly negative.

Shares soared more than 10% in extended trading. As of Thursday's close, they were up about 21% year to date.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Here's how Gap performed during the quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 59 cents, adjusted vs. 19 cents expected

59 cents, adjusted vs. 19 cents expected Revenue: $3.77 billion vs. $3.60 billion expected

The company's reported net income for the three-month period that ended Oct. 28 was $218 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with $282 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding costs associated with its restructuring, Gap reported earnings of 59 cents per share.

Sales dropped to $3.77 billion, down about 7% from $4.04 billion a year earlier.

Gap hasn't managed to reverse its ongoing revenue slump, but its same-store sales were far better than expected. They dropped only 2%, compared to the 8.7% slowdown that analysts had expected, according to StreetAccount.

For the third quarter in a row, Gap also saw improvements in its gross margin thanks to lower commodity costs, fewer promotions and a series of cost-cutting initiatives that have been underway for several quarters. Those moves include sweeping layoffs that cut more than 2,000 jobs.

During the quarter, Gap's gross margin improved by 3.9 percentage points to 41.3%, which came in ahead of the 38.9% that analysts had anticipated, according to StreetAccount. The company said it expects gross margins to continue to improve.

The longtime apparel giant has been on a quest to improve sales and regain the relevancy that once defined the company. It recently tapped former Mattel executive Richard Dickson to be its chief executive. Dickson, who was credited with reviving the Barbie franchise during his time at the toy company, plans to use his branding prowess to turn Gap around and position the company back into the mainstream of popular culture.

Gap saw modest improvements at Old Navy and its eponymous banner, but Banana Republic and Athleta have been dragging on the retailer's overall performance, part of the reason it only reaffirmed its full-year guidance and offered a tepid forecast for its holiday quarter.

During its fourth quarter, Gap expects sales to be flat to slightly negative compared to last year, which is a bit shy of the 0.3% increase that analysts had expected, according to LSEG.

"We have work to do, I think, still at Banana and Athleta, as demonstrated by the performance in the quarter," finance chief Katrina O'Connell told CNBC in an interview. "So our revenue outlook for Q4 shows that difference in brand outcomes as we think about continued strength in Old Navy and Gap but maybe a longer turn at Banana and a little bit more work to do to reset Athleta."

Here's a closer look at each brand's performance: