Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

GameStop Shares Cut Losses After the Reddit Favorite Plans a $1 Billion Stock Sale

By Yun Li, CNBC

John Smith | Corbis News | Getty Images

Shares of GameStop pared their double-digit losses in volatile trading that occurred Monday morning after the video game retailer said it may sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares following a historic Reddit-fueled short squeeze.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

GameStop closed down 2.4% to $186.95 a share. Earlier in the day, the company saw its shares drop as much as 14% after it announced a stock offering of up to 3.5 million shares. The company said it intends to use the proceeds to further accelerate its e-commerce transformation as well as for general corporate purposes and further strengthening its balance sheet. 

Money Report

business 12 mins ago

Baseball Card Company Topps to Go Public Through SPAC Deal

investing 42 mins ago

Morgan Stanley Sees Vegas Comeback, and Trader Says One Stock Is Best

The offering is viewed as a way for the retailer to capitalize on its recent jaw-dropping rally prompted by a band of Reddit-obsessed retail traders who targeted heavily shorted stocks. GameStop surged 400% in a week in January to above $400 a share amid the massive short squeeze.

At the beginning of the year, GameStop, a brick-and-mortar retailer, traded at less than $20 a share.

GameStop is in the middle of a technology and e-commerce transition led by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, who was Chewy's co-founder. The company hired former Amazon and Google executive Jenna Owens as its new chief operating officer.

In a separate release on Monday, GameStop said its total global sales increased about 11% for the first nine weeks of fiscal 2021 from the same period a year ago. For the five-week period ended April 2, total global sales grew 18% year over year, the company said.

"The company has yet to show financial success in an industry that is rapidly shifting to digital," Joseph Feldman, analyst at Telsey Advisory Group, said in a note Monday. "We continue to believe the current valuation far exceeds our rosy fundamental expectations and projected multi-year benefits from the strategic transformation."

Two weeks ago, the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter results that missed on the top and bottom lines. However, GameStop said its e-commerce sales jumped 175% last quarter and accounted for more than a third of its sales in the period.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingfinanceGameStop Corp
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us