FTX Ex-Engineering Chief Nishad Singh Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charges

By MacKenzie Sigalos,CNBC

Yuki Iwamura | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • FTX's former engineering head Nishad Singh pleaded guilty to criminal charges in New York on Tuesday.
  • The charges include conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws.

FTX ex-engineering head Nishad Singh pleaded guilty to criminal charges in New York on Tuesday, becoming the latest member of Sam Bankman-Fried's former leadership team to agree to a deal.

The six charges against Singh include conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws. FTX spiraled into bankruptcy in November after the crypto exchange, founded by Bankman-Fried, couldn't meet customers' withdrawal demands.

Prior to Singh's guilty plea, FTX co-founder Gary Wang and former Alameda Research co-CEO Caroline Ellison both pleaded guilty in December to federal charges in the Southern District of New York.

Alameda was a hedge fund and trading firm also controlled by Bankman-Fried. Prosecutors allege that customer deposits at FTX were sent to sister company Alameda, which faced billions of dollars in investment losses.

In December, Bankman-Fried was charged with eight criminal accounts, including securities fraud and money laundering. He was hit last week with four additional charges, including ones related to commodities fraud and making unlawful political contributions. He's released on a $250 million bond while awaiting trial.

A representative for Bankman-Fried declined to comment.

Two of the charges against Singh are related to wire fraud and another is conspiracy to commit commodities fraud.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

— CNBC's David Sucherman contributed to this report.

