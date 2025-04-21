FTC sues Uber, says company charged for Uber One without consent

The FTC sued Uber on Monday, alleging deceptive billing practices in the company's Uber One subscription.

“The Trump-Vance FTC is fighting back on behalf of the American people," the FTC said in a press release.

The regulator claimed that customers are "wrongly promised savings" when they sign up for Uber One, and that the company makes it difficult to cancel the subscription.

The agency claims Uber violated the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act by providing misleading information about its Uber One subscription service, failing to provide a simple way for users to cancel their membership, and charging them without their consent.

"Americans are tired of getting signed up for unwanted subscriptions that seem impossible to cancel," FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson said in a statement. "The Trump-Vance FTC is fighting back on behalf of the American people."

Uber spokesperson Noah Edwardsen said in a statement that the company is "disappointed" by the FTC's complaint, but that it's confident the courts will rule in its favor.

"Uber One's sign-up and cancellation processes are clear, simple, and follow the letter and spirit of the law," Edwardsen said. "Uber does not sign up or charge consumers without their consent, and cancellations can now be done anytime in-app and take most people 20 seconds or less."

Uber One, launched in 2021, costs $9.99 a month or $96 a year and offers perks like fee-free delivery and discounts on some ride bookings, delivery and pickup orders.

In its complaint, the FTC argues that Uber advertises its subscription as offering "savings of $25 a month" without calculating the monthly cost of its membership. It also accuses Uber of charging consumers before their billing date.

When users try to cancel their Uber One subscription, Uber makes it "extremely difficult," while some users are told to contact customer service representatives to proceed with their cancellation, but are given no way to contact them, the FTC alleged. Some users claim that Uber charged them for another billing cycle after they cancelled their Uber One membership, the agency said in its complaint.

The complaint marks the first FTC action against a major tech company since President Donald Trump began his second term in January. The FTC has several ongoing lawsuits against tech's megacap companies, including Meta, Google and Amazon. Some cases were brought during President Joe Biden's presidency, but Trump's FTC was aggressive during his first term, most notably going after Meta.

Ferguson told CNBC last month that the agency will continue to closely scrutinize major tech companies.

"I've said since day one Big Tech is one of the main priorities of the Trump-Vance FTC," Ferguson said. "It's one of the reasons the president appointed me to this position."

Uber and CEO Dara Khosrowshahi each reportedly donated $1 million to President Trump's inaugural fund, joining a lengthy roster of tech companies and executives attempting to cozy up to the incoming administration.

Khosrowshahi followed that up in January in an interview at the Wall Street Journal's Journal House in Davos.

"We want to engage with every government we are a part of," Khosrowshahi said, adding that a "diversity of voices" in government can be a positive, the Journal reported.