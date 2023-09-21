Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

FTC sues Texas anesthesiology provider to bust monopoly

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Kevin Wurm | Reuters
  • The Federal Trade Commission sued the largest anesthesiology provider in Texas, claiming the company has wielded monopoly power to drive up prices for patients.
  • The agency claims New York-based private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe founded U.S. Anesthesia Partners in 2012 to pursue an aggressive consolidation strategy that exploited Texas' fragmented market for anesthesiology providers.
  • The companies used that monopoly power to raise prices, rake in tens of millions of extra dollars and boost their profits, according to the allegations.

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued the largest anesthesiology provider in Texas, claiming the company has wielded monopoly power to drive up prices for patients and boost its profits.

The FTC asked a federal judge in Houston, Texas, to break up U.S. Anesthesia Partners' alleged monopoly power and permanently bar the company from engaging in anti-competitive practices.

The agency claims that New York-based private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe founded U.S. Anesthesia Partners in 2012 to pursue an aggressive consolidation strategy that exploited Texas' fragmented market for anesthesiology providers.

The FTC complaint says that Welsh Carson sought to make USAP the dominant provider in Texas by hoovering up the numerous independent practices that previously competed against one another, keeping prices lower.

Read CNBC's latest health coverage:

Welsh Carson and USAP engaged in what the companies called a "roll-up," buying nearly every large anesthesia practice in Texas, according to the complaint.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Wall Street's ‘meh' response to tech IPOs shows Silicon Valley's valuation problem

news 1 hour ago

Chesebro asks court to suppress use of emails in Trump Georgia election case

Since 2013, USAP has grown from 400 anesthesia providers at 45 health-care facilities to 4,500 providers at 1,100 facilities in 2021.

USAP has established monopoly power in Houston and Dallas, the two largest cities in Texas, and a dominant position in Austin, the state's capital, according to the complaint.

The company has used its dominance to raise prices, raking in tens of millions of dollars, the FTC alleges.

USAP is so powerful in Austin, Dallas and Houston that it can raise prices while still gaining market share because it is difficult for competitors to enter the market, and patients typically cannot forgo anesthesia, according to the complaint.

Dr. Derek Schoppa, a USAP board member, told CNBC that the FTC's complaint is based on flawed legal theories and a lack of medical understanding about anesthesiology.

"The FTC's intended outcome threatens to disrupt and restrict patients' equitable access to quality anesthesia care in Texas and will negatively impact the Texas hospitals and health systems that provide care in underserved communities," Schoppa said in a statement.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us