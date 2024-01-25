FTC launches AI inquiry into Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, looking at ‘investments and partnerships'

FTC Chair Lina Khan said on Thursday that her agency is looking into AI deals among the biggest players developing and using the technology.

Khan described it as a "market inquiry into the investments and partnerships being formed between AI developers and major cloud service providers."

Companies named include Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Anthropic and OpenAI.

By invoking its authority to conduct a so-called 6(b) study — named for Section 6(b) of the FTC Act — the regulator can look into the AI companies separately from its law enforcement arm and make civil investigative demands. For example, the agency can order companies to file specific reports and answer questions in writing about their businesses.

"At the FTC, the rapid development and deployment of AI is informing our work across the agency," Khan said. "There's no AI exemption from the laws on the books, and we're looking closely at the ways companies may be using their power to thwart competition or trick the public."

In 2022, the FTC launched a similar inquiry into the prescription drug middleman industry, "requiring the six largest pharmacy benefit managers to provide information and records regarding their business practices." Two yeas earlier, it launched the same type of study into past acquisitions by Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Facebook (now Meta), "requiring them to provide information about prior acquisitions not reported to the antitrust agencies."

"What AI liability regimes will ultimately look like is still an open question," Khan said on Thursday. "Our enforcement experience in other domains will directly inform how the FTC approaches this work."

