From Google DeepMind to Skims and Reddit, Paris Hilton to Naomi Watts, Changemakers have a new model for success

The second annual CNBC Changemakers list of women transforming business and philanthropy recognizes leaders whose accomplishments span many fields and innovations.

Companies on the list, from the latest startups to large multinationals, are valued by the market at a total near $400 billion.

Some of the names are well known, but doing new things, like Jennifer Garner and Paris Hilton. Some who are not household names are solving major problems in women's health and with AI.

Each has accomplished a meaningful achievement in 2024, propelling a major business to a new level of growth or tackling an essential societal issue.

This group of women includes a dozen startup founders leading companies with a total combined valuation of more than $11 billion, and they've raised more than $2 billion from investors. The nine public company CEOs on the list run organizations with a combined market capitalization of about $385 billion.

In all, the companies span fourteen sectors, including nine women in the broader umbrella of media, entertainment and sports, six in the financial services industry, and six in the business of food and restaurants. Aerospace/defense, construction, real estate, and pharma/biotech are also represented. Three women on the list are running philanthropic organizations, and there are two women recognized for their achievements in government.

Since November, we've been gathering nominations and, with guidance from the Changemakers Advisory Board, evaluated the applicants' impact through both quantitative and qualitative lenses. Our nominees submitted information about the size and scope of their nominees' impact. Then, with our team of advisors, and reporters from across CNBC, we assessed the degree to which each candidate has driven change — in their companies and beyond. There are so many accomplished women; our list is differentiated by focusing on their particular impact in the past year.

In putting together this list, CNBC identified a couple of key trends. Like last year's inaugural list, these leaders are pursuing purpose along with profits, creating businesses whose success is aligned with social or environmental good.

Toyin Ajayi, CEO of Cityblock Health, co-founded the health-care provider to improve the health of lower-income communities, by offering not just medical care, but also mental health, and help navigating social services.

Honest Company CEO Carla Vernón is pursuing the company's mission to make sustainably-designed and cleanly-formulated products accessible to parents.

Cassandra Morales Thurswell created plastic-free shampoo bars to make affordable hair care, also sustainable.

And Emma Grede, founding partner and chief product officer of Skims, co-founded Good American, a size-inclusive brand, to give an underserved market more options, and she's using her platform to drive change. She's chairman of The Fifteen Percent Pledge, a nonprofit working with retailers to dedicate 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses.

Another key trend: Women tackling health-care needs, often their own. Stripes Beauty founder and chief creative officer Naomi Watts is leading a transformation in the way women talk about and treat menopause. Joanna Strober's startup, Midi Health, offers a virtual clinic, including hormonal and non-hormonal medications, along with supplements and lifestyle coaching, for women aged 40-plus. These two women are tapping a market with enormous potential.

Other Changemakers are focusing on giving consumers more information about their bodies. Katherine Stueland is CEO of GeneDX, which provides genomics testing to help with diagnosis, treatment, and drug discovery, while Michal Mor and Merav Mor, twin sisters and triathletes, co-founded Lumen to measure and track metabolism to provide personalized nutrition.

While most leaders are focused on AI, this group of Changemakers is on the cutting edge, not just of AI development, but also its safe and practical implementation. Lila Ibrahim, chief operating officer of Google DeepMind, is working to ensure that AI is deployed, not just responsibly, but as a force for good, to find medical breakthroughs. Meanwhile Aily Labs' Bianca Anghelina is building tools to improve corporate decision-making, and Accenture's chief AI officer, Lan Guan, helps the firm's thousands of clients develop customized AI strategies. In 2024, Guan led the fastest growth in Accenture's history, booking $3 billion in generative AI-related business for the firm.

Our goal in launching the Changemakers list last year was to highlight leaders who have defied the odds. Women comprise 11% of Fortune 500 CEOs, and that's a record high. As a result, nearly all of the women on the list come from Fortune 500 industries or sectors where women are severely underrepresented in CEO roles. Some, such as Taylor Morrison CEO Sheryl Palmer, are the only female CEOs in their sector. Palmer has embraced the distinction, leveraging her position to create opportunities for other women. Taylor Morrison says the company's female workforce reached 44% in March of 2024, four times the construction industry average.

Palmer's employee base illustrates a trend: female leaders are more likely to have more women reporting to them in leadership roles and a diverse workforce. And this is true of this year's Changemakers: 29 other women on the list say at least half their workforce is female. And 30 say at least half their direct reports are women.

Outside of the Fortune 500, women face an uphill climb as well. Venture capital funding to female-founded companies has actually declined, to 2% last year, while companies with female and male co-founders drew nearly 21%. (That means all-male founding teams drew over 77% of all VC dollars last year). And there is data showing that the progress women are making to close gender gaps in leadership is "fragile," as Sheryl Sandberg warned after the LeanIn/McKinsey report found a weak pipeline into CEO roles.

The women who succeed, despite those odds, are by definition, exceptional, and their stories, which reveal grit, perseverance, and creativity, are an inspiration. We will be celebrating these Changemakers on April 8 in Los Angeles. Please join me there for a series of interviews and conversations about leadership, innovation, understanding consumers, how to lead culture, and strategize for the future.

