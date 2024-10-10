Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.
Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the S&P 500 pulled back from its record, and what's on the radar for the next session.
Older big tech
- International Business Machines is up 3% in four days and up 4.6% in five days.
- IBM is up 13.5% in a month.
- The stock's relative strength index, one of many metrics traders watch, hit 82 on Thursday. A reading above 70 often indicates "overbought."
- IBM hit a new high Thursday.
- Cisco is up 1.5% in four days and up about 10% in a month.
- Cisco is 1.9% from the 52-week high hit on Oct. 16, 2023.
- Intel is up 2.8% in four days. The stock is up 4.3% in five days and up 22% in a month.
- Intel remains 55% from the Dec. 27 high.
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
Humana
- We'll follow Humana on Friday, as it is down 4% after hours.
- The action came after the government issued data on Medicare Advantage and Part D star ratings, and the results weren't what the health insurer had hoped for.
- About a year ago, Humana was more than $500 a share. On Thursday, it closed at $251.44.
The banks start reporting in the morning
- JPMorgan Chase releases quarterly earnings results before the bell. The stock is up 2.4% in the past three months. JPMorgan is 5.6% from the August high.
- Wells Fargo is down 3.3% in three months. The stock is up 7% in a month. It is 7.6% from the May high.
- Bank of New York Mellon is up 22% in the past three months. The stock is up 5% in a week and hit a new high Thursday
- CNBC TV's Leslie Picker will cover all the big bank earnings in the morning.
BlackRock
- This financial powerhouse also reports in the morning before the bell.
- The stock up 17.7% in three months. BlackRock is up 8% in a month and hit a new high Thursday.
- CEO Larry Fink will be on CNBC TV in the 9 a.m. hour, Eastern.
Fastenal
- Industrial company Fastenal reports in the morning, too.
- The stock is up 10% in three months.
- It is 11.5% from the March high.
- The stock is part of the S&P Industrials, which is up 11.4% in three months. The group hit a new high on Wednesday.
Tesla's Robotaxi
- We'll get new information on the plan Thursday evening.
- CNBC TV's Phil LeBeau is watching.
- The stock reaction will come on Friday.
- Tesla is 12% from the July high. The stock is down 4.5% in four days. Year to date, shares are down nearly 4%.
The CNBC NRF Retail Monitor
- CNBC TV's Steve Liesman will run through the data Friday morning, showing us what's going on inside the sector.
- The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) is up 24% in the last year. It is 6.5% from the May high.
- In the last three months, Group 1 Automotive is the leader. Shares are up about 26% in that period.
- In second place, there's eBay. Shares are up around 25% in three months.
- Lithia Motors ranks third, up 24% over the past three months.
- Advance Auto Parts, Dollar General and Dollar Tree are the worst RTX performers in the last three months. In that period, all three are down more than 30%.
The short list
- The new numbers are out, detailing the most shorted NYSE and Nasdaq stocks. Thanks to CNBC data man Nick Wells.
- Biotech stocks are high on the list, including Cassava Sciences. That name ranks fourth. Cassava is 41% from the August high. The stock is down 8% in four days, but it's up more than 122% in three months.
- Kohl's and Guess are also high on the list. Kohl's is 36.5% from the April high and down 4.2% in four days. Guess is down 43% from the April high. Shares are down 4% in four days.
Copyright CNBC