Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the S&P 500 pulled back from its record, and what's on the radar for the next session.

Older big tech

International Business Machines is up 3% in four days and up 4.6% in five days.

IBM is up 13.5% in a month.

The stock's relative strength index, one of many metrics traders watch, hit 82 on Thursday. A reading above 70 often indicates "overbought."

IBM hit a new high Thursday.

Cisco is up 1.5% in four days and up about 10% in a month.

Cisco is 1.9% from the 52-week high hit on Oct. 16, 2023.

Intel is up 2.8% in four days. The stock is up 4.3% in five days and up 22% in a month.

Intel remains 55% from the Dec. 27 high.

Humana

We'll follow Humana on Friday, as it is down 4% after hours.

The action came after the government issued data on Medicare Advantage and Part D star ratings, and the results weren't what the health insurer had hoped for.

About a year ago, Humana was more than $500 a share. On Thursday, it closed at $251.44.

The banks start reporting in the morning

JPMorgan Chase releases quarterly earnings results before the bell. The stock is up 2.4% in the past three months. JPMorgan is 5.6% from the August high.

Wells Fargo is down 3.3% in three months. The stock is up 7% in a month. It is 7.6% from the May high.

Bank of New York Mellon is up 22% in the past three months. The stock is up 5% in a week and hit a new high Thursday

CNBC TV's Leslie Picker will cover all the big bank earnings in the morning.

BlackRock

This financial powerhouse also reports in the morning before the bell.

The stock up 17.7% in three months. BlackRock is up 8% in a month and hit a new high Thursday.

CEO Larry Fink will be on CNBC TV in the 9 a.m. hour, Eastern.

Fastenal

Industrial company Fastenal reports in the morning, too.

The stock is up 10% in three months.

It is 11.5% from the March high.

The stock is part of the S&P Industrials, which is up 11.4% in three months. The group hit a new high on Wednesday.

Tesla's Robotaxi

We'll get new information on the plan Thursday evening.

CNBC TV's Phil LeBeau is watching.

The stock reaction will come on Friday.

Tesla is 12% from the July high. The stock is down 4.5% in four days. Year to date, shares are down nearly 4%.

The CNBC NRF Retail Monitor

CNBC TV's Steve Liesman will run through the data Friday morning, showing us what's going on inside the sector.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) is up 24% in the last year. It is 6.5% from the May high.

In the last three months, Group 1 Automotive is the leader. Shares are up about 26% in that period.

In second place, there's eBay. Shares are up around 25% in three months.

Lithia Motors ranks third, up 24% over the past three months.

Advance Auto Parts, Dollar General and Dollar Tree are the worst RTX performers in the last three months. In that period, all three are down more than 30%.

