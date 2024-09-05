Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.
Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the S&P 500 posted its third straight losing day and what's on the radar for the next session.
The jobs report
- CNBC TV's Steve Liesman will have the number 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Friday morning.
- Economists are looking for 161,000 new jobs in August, according to Dow Jones.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is 3.725%.
- The 2-year Treasury is yielding 3.739%.
- The 6-month Treasury bill yield is 4.756%.
- The 3-month T-bill is yielding 5.071%.
- The 1-month T-bill yield is at 5.159%.
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
The airlines
- It was a big day for some of the airlines. We'll be watching to see if optimism from JetBlue will carry through.
- JetBlue was up 7% Thursday as it hiked revenue expectations.
- After hours, the stock picked up another 1% as the company's third largest shareholder, Vladimir Galkin bought more shares.
- JetBlue is 29% from the 52-week high hit back in in April. Shares remain under $6 apiece.
- United Airlines picked up 2% on Thursday. The stock is 20% from the May high.
- American Airlines was up 1.6%. It is 33% from the March high.
- Delta Air Lines closed 0.5% lower Thursday. The stock is 22% from the May high.
The truckers and transports
- CNBC TV's Frank Holland, anchor of "Worldwide Exchange" and our transports beat reporter, noted there were big losses across the board Thursday due to recent negative trends in the industry.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services fell 2% Thursday. It is 23% from the February high.
- Knight-Swift Transportation tumbled 3.3% Thursday. It is down 17% from the February high.
- Werner Enterprises dropped 2.4%. The stock is 16% from the December high.
- Landstar lost about 2%. The stock is 10% from the December high.
- Saia slid 4.5% Thursday. The stock is down 36% from the March high.
- Schneider National lost nearly 2%. The stock is 8% from the September 2023 high.
- XPO fell 9.6% Thursday. The stock is 21% from the April high.
- Old Dominion closed lower by roughly 5%. Shares are 18% below the April high.
Berkshire Hathaway and the 9-day win streak
- Berkshire's winning run came to an end on Thursday.
- From Aug. 21's close — the day before Berkshire's win streak began — through Sept. 5, the company's B-shares gained 4.1%. That includes Thursday's decline.
- One A-share will cost you $696,160. The B-shares are valued at $464.92 apiece.
Roblox
- Roblox CEO David Baszucki will be on "Closing Bell: Overtime" at 4 p.m. Friday.
- The stock behind this popular gaming company was at $134 a share in the winter of 2021.
- Roblox shares ended Thursday's trading at $43.71. The stock is 7.4% from the December high.
Copyright CNBC