Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as stocks closed October on a sour note Thursday, and what's on the radar for the next session.

Big oil

Chevron and Exxon Mobil report in the premarket Friday.

CEOs from both companies are set to come on CNBC after reporting. Exxon Mobil's Darren Woods is scheduled to be on the 7 a.m. ET hour. Chevron's Mike Wirth will be on during the 9 a.m. ET hour.

Chevron is down 6.8% since last reporting three months ago. The stock is 11% from the late April high.

Exxon Mobil is down 1.5% in the past three months. It's also down 7.5% since hitting a 52-week high three weeks ago.

October auto sales

CNBC TV's Phil LeBeau will have the numbers and stock reactions Friday morning.

In the last month, General Motors is up 13%. The stock is 6.5% from its 52-week high.

Ford is down 2.5% in a month. The stock is 31% from the July high.

Stellantis is down nearly 3% the past month and 53% below a March high.

Toyota is down 2.8% in the past month. It's also 32% below its 52-week high.

Honda is down 4.5% in the past month month and has fallen 20% from its 52-week high.

Hyundai is down 7% in the past month.

Amazon

The company did better than analysts anticipated, and now the stock is up 5.7% after hours.

One key headline is that Amazon Web Services, the cloud side of the company, is growing quickly.

Through Thursday's close, shares are up 22.7% for the year.

Apple

The tech giant surpassed earnings and revenue expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter.

iPhone sales, the metric everyone wants to know about, rose 6% versus the same quarter a year ago.

CEO Tim Cook told CNBC's Steve Kovach that iPhone 15 sales were "stronger than the 14 in the year-ago quarter, and 16 was stronger than 15."

Still, the stock is down about 2% after hours.

Apple is up 17% in 2024 through Thursday's close.

Wayfair

The online home good and furniture sales company is set to report before the bell Friday.

The company was an investor favorite during the pandemic, hitting a high of rising to $369 a share in January 2021. It's now at $42.83.

The stock is down 23% over the past three months.

Simon Property

The shopping REIT reports before the bell.

The stock is up 10% over the past three months.

Simon Property is also 4.5% below its Oct. 18 high.

The dividend yield as of Thursday is 4.85%.

October sector and industry check