France's Emmanuel Macron Confirms He's Running for a Second Term as President

The first round of the French election takes place on April 10.

Opinion polls point to a second Macron presidency, but newcomers from the right-wing of the political spectrum hope to challenge that.

President Emmanuel Macron confirmed Thursday that he will run for a second term as the French leader.

Macron had pushed back his announcement to deal with other priorities, notably Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, electoral laws stipulate that candidates had until Thursday this week to throw their hats into the race.

"We have not achieved everything we set out to do. There are choices that, with the experience I have gained from you, I would probably make differently," Macron said in a letter published by French newspapers on Thursday evening, according to Reuters.

Valerie Pecresse, the center-right candidate is seen as having a fair chance against Macron if she makes it to the second round of the elections. However, that task is at risk with anti-immigrant politicians Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour currently placing second and third in the polls, after Macron.

Macron was elected back in 2017 on a pro-EU platform, vowing to reform the French economy. Having faced massive protests, the so-called "Yellow Vest" movement, Macron's popularity is currently being boosted by his stance toward Moscow.