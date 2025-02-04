Money Report

Fox reveals plans to launch subscription streaming service this year

By Lillian Rizzo, CNBC

A Fox Sports television camera during a game between the Utah Utes and the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2023.
Brian Rothmuller | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images
  • Fox is planning to launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service by the end of the year, said CEO Lachlahn Murdoch.
  • Fox has so far been on the sidelines of streaming, with the exception of its free, ad-supported service Tubi.
  • The move comes after Fox and its partners dropped efforts to launch a joint venture sports streaming app called Venu.

Fox Corp. is finally getting into the direct-to-consumer streaming game.

The company known for its news and sports TV content said Tuesday it's aiming to launch a subscription streaming service by the end of the year.

The streaming service is not meant to upend Fox's place in the traditional bundle, said CEO Lachlan Murdoch on the company's quarterly earnings call.

The move comes after Fox, alongside Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney, last month dropped efforts to launch a joint venture sports streaming app called Venu.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

