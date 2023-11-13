Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron made foreign minister in surprise political comeback

Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron was appointed foreign secretary Monday in a sweeping reshuffle of current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet.

Downing Street confirmed the appointment after Cameron was seen walking into No. 10 to meet with Sunak.

LONDON – Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron was appointed foreign secretary Monday in a sweeping reshuffle of current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet.

Downing Street confirmed the appointment after Cameron was seen walking into No. 10 — the official residence and office of the British prime minister — to meet with Sunak following the abrupt sacking of Suella Braverman as interior minister.

James Cleverly, who formerly served as foreign secretary, was appointed Braverman's successor.

Cameron served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016 and presided over Britain's controversial Brexit vote, which ultimately led to his resignation.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.