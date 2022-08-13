Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain Dies at 59

Jain, who most recently served as president of Cantor Fitzgerald, earned an MBA at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and worked at several financial firms, including Merrill Lynch, before moving to Deutsche Bank.

He served as co-CEO at Deutsche from 2012 to 2015.

"We are grateful to the many people who cared for Anshu throughout his life. For us, his legacy is tenacity, honour, and love," his family said in a statement.

Anshu Jain, an Indian-born investment banker who rose to the role of co-CEO at Deutsche Bank, died last night after a long battle with cancer, his family announced in a statement Saturday. He was 59 years old.

Jain, who most recently served as the president of Cantor Fitzgerald, earned an MBA at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and worked at several financial firms, including Merrill Lynch, before moving to Deutsche Bank. He served as co-CEO from 2012 to 2015.

Jain stepped down from his role at Deutsche before his contract ended after the bank was beset by a string of regulatory issues.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

His other positions included a role as an advisor at fintech company SoFi from 2016 to 2017 and as a trustee of British charity Chance to Shine.

"He believed in hard work, meritocracy, operating outside of expectations or conventional boundaries, placing family first, standing by one's roots (having turned away many attempts to Westernize him in an industry that was often homogenous), in speaking 'at the margin' rather than delivering plain facts, in wit and wordplay, in being nonmaterialistic, and in the importance of having broad-bandwidth and being a 'scholar-athlete,'" his family said in a statement.

"We are grateful to the many people who cared for Anshu throughout his life. For us, his legacy is tenacity, honour, and love," the statement said.

Correction: This article has been updated to delete a reference to Ajit Jain, who is not related to Anshu Jain.