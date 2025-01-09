Money Report

Ford reveals a special edition of its $325,000 Mustang GTD called ‘Spirit of America'

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

2025 Mustang GTD Spirit of America
Ford
  • Ford Motor revealed a special edition of its $325,000 Mustang GTD called "Spirit of America."
  • The Mustang GTD features a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine that produces 815 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.
  • The GTD models are part of Ford's plans to expand the Mustang nameplate into the higher echelons of the sports car and racing worlds.

DETROIT — Ford Motor on Thursday revealed a special edition of its $325,000 Mustang GTD called "Spirit of America," a nod to historical jet-propelled cars sharing the same name.

The white vehicle features red and blue stripes down its center, matching the overalls that Spirit of America driver Craig Breedlove wore when he broke both the 500 mph and 600 mph barriers in the 1960s.

Ford, which revealed the car for the Detroit Auto Show, declined to disclose pricing for the special-edition vehicle, which is based on the automaker's current GTD.

The Mustang GTD features a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine that produces 815 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque — the most powerful production Mustang in history. The car's top speed is 202 mph.

The GTD is part of Ford's plans to expand the Mustang nameplate into the higher echelons of the sports car and racing worlds.

Ford said it received more than 7,500 applications for the 2025 and 2026 Mustang GTDs during last year's application window.

