Ford reveals 2025 Maverick pickup with new technologies, hybrid options

DETROIT — Ford Motor has redesigned its small Maverick pickup truck, adding more technology, new performance and hybrid options to the vehicle.

Updates to the 2025 Ford Maverick include refreshed exterior and interior styling, including a 13.2-inch center touchscreen; an all-wheel-drive hybrid option; and connectivity features such as a 5G modem and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Ford entry-level pickup has been a surprise hit for the company since its introduction in 2021. The company has exponentially increased sales and production of the vehicle, including a 77% uptick in vehicles built through June of this year compared to that same time period in 2023.

"We had unprecedented demand," John Emmert, Ford general manager of trucks in North America, told CNBC. "Halfway through this year we're almost equal to what our full-year sales were last year."

The Maverick is drawing new customers to the Ford brand — many of whom are buying their first-ever new vehicle, the company said. Additionally, Ford said 80% of Maverick owners did not own a truck as their previous vehicle.

The 2022 Maverick rapidly gained attention for its up to 40 miles per gallon of fuel economy and starting price of about $20,000. That number has increased amid record vehicle prices and rising costs to $26,295 for a 2025 Maverick hybrid model.

Todd Eckert, Ford truck product marketing and brand manager, argues that for the amount of technology added to the vehicle, and considering the average price of a new car or truck hovers around $50,000, the Maverick is still a good deal.

"It's still the most affordable pickup truck in the marketplace," he said. "That's one of the cores for us. … It's finding that right balance."

Ford officials declined to discuss Maverick's profitability, but Emmert said, in general, when the company decides to add content to a truck, "there's a business case."

Expanding Ford's truck business has been a goal under CEO Jim Farley, who is restructuring the automaker's operations to focus on its strengths such as pickups.

The Maverick is mainly sold in North America and parts of South America. Emmert declined to discuss the potential for additional markets such as Europe, but said, "If we see an opportunity, that could be a discussion."

In addition to the new hybrid options, an off-road "Tremor" package will now be offered as a stand-alone model. The Maverick Tremor includes a beefed-up, higher-riding suspension and all-wheel-drive system.

Eckert said the most popular Maverick model is the XLT, which currently starts at $26,420. That price is expected to hold for the 2025 model, but new higher-end technologies and the Tremor model should boost Maverick profits for Ford.

The average transaction price for Maverick is about $32,000, according to Ford.

The Maverick is available with a 2.5-liter hybrid engine capable of a Ford-estimated 191 horsepower and 155 pounds-foot of torque or a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine rated at 238 horsepower and 277 pounds-foot of torque.

The 2025 Maverick is available to order starting Aug. 1, with deliveries expected to begin in late 2024. The trucks are produced at Ford's Hermosillo assembly plant in Mexico.