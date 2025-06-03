Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ford reports 16% sales increase in May amid employee pricing, tariffs

By Michael Wayland, CNBC

Salesman Walter Silva (R) helps Alexis Lechanet shop for a Ford vehicle at Metro Ford on May 6, 2025 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • Ford on Tuesday reported a 16.3% year-over-year U.S. sales increase for May, as the automaker continues an employee pricing program amid rising tariff costs.
  • Sales for the Detroit automaker were led by a 17.2% increase in purchases of its vehicles with traditional internal combustion engines, as well as a roughly 29% jump in hybrid models.
  • Cox Automotive last week forecast the U.S. sales pace for May to have been slower than the "tariff-inspired buying surge" of the previous two months.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

DETROIT — Ford Motor on Tuesday reported a 16.3% year-over-year U.S. sales increase for May, as the automaker continues an employee pricing program amid rising tariff costs and vehicle price increases.

Sales for the Detroit automaker were led by a 17.2% increase in purchases of its vehicles with traditional internal combustion engines, as well as a roughly 29% jump in hybrid models. Those gains offset a 25% drop in sales of all-electric vehicles — notably its electric F-150 — compared with May 2024.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

May marked the third consecutive year-over-over, double-digit sales increase for the automaker, led the past two months by its employee pricing program that's continuing through the Fourth of July weekend.

"Ford's 'From America, For America' employee pricing program continues to connect with customers and drive strong sales results," a Ford spokesman said in an emailed statement.

The automaker announced the pricing promotion as President Donald Trump's 25% auto tariffs on imported vehicles took effect in early April.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Newark mayor sues Trump's NJ prosecutor Alina Habba over ‘false arrest' at immigration jail

news 24 mins ago

Trump's foreign student policies alarm Rep. Ro Khanna: They're 'embedded in Silicon Valley'

However, since then, Ford has announced some vehicle price increases, specifically on those imported from Mexico. A Ford spokesman told Reuters the price hikes, which affected vehicles built after May 2, were a combination of seasonal adjustments and tariff impacts.

Beginning in late March, consumers rushed to purchase new vehicles ahead of potential price increases due to tariffs, assisting automotive industry sales during the second quarter.

But Cox Automotive last week forecast the U.S. sales pace for May would be slower than the "tariff-inspired buying surge" of the prior two months.

Cox forecast the May seasonally adjusted annual rate, or sales pace, to be about 16 million, up slightly from a year earlier but a significant decline from March's sales pace of 17.8 million and April's 17.3 million.

Sales volume in May is expected to rise 3.2% from last year and 2.5% from last month, assisted by one additional selling day, according to Cox.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us