Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ford CEO says China operations earned $600 million in 2024

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley during a reveal of a special-edition Ford Mustang GTD for the Detroit Auto Show on Jan 9, 2024.
Michael Wayland/ CNBC
  • Ford Motor's operations in China earned roughly $600 million last year.
  • Farley said those earnings included the export of vehicles such as the Lincoln Nautilus, which is exclusively produced in China for other markets such as the U.S.
  • China has been an increasingly challenging market for automakers, especially western legacy companies such as Ford and General Motors.

DETROIT — Ford Motor's operations in China earned roughly $600 million last year despite challenging market conditions, CEO Jim Farley said Thursday night.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

"I'm happy to say that Ford makes money in China, and I'm very proud of that, because not many [automakers] can say that," Farley said following a vehicle reveal for the Detroit Auto Show.

Farley said those earnings included the export of vehicles such as the Lincoln Nautilus, which is exclusively produced in China for other markets such as the U.S.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

China has been an increasingly challenging market for automakers, especially western legacy companies such as Ford and General Motors.

Ford does not report earnings by region, but Farley has previously touted the company's evolving "asset-light" strategy in China.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us