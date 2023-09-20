Florida Sen. Rick Scott expects Congress will avoid government shutdown

Sen. Rick Scott told CNBC said the U.S. government should never see government shutdowns again.

Scott, a Florida Republican, said House and Senate Republicans are working on plans to fund the government while lowering inflation rates and securing the U.S. border.

House Republicans failed Tuesday to advance two spending bills that would have led to a temporary continuing resolution.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, on Wednesday said he expects Congress will reach a deal to avoid a government shutdown less than two weeks before a looming deadline.

"We ought to stop this idea that we're going to see government shutdowns," Scott told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"We should never see government shutdowns again," he said.

Scott said the conservative House Freedom Caucus is working on a plan that will cut what he called wasteful spending, secure the U.S. border and lower inflation rates.

Senate Republicans, meanwhile, are developing a continuing resolution that, while not a "perfect solution," will work toward preventing shutdowns, he said.

Scott's remarks come just a day after House Republicans failed to advance two spending bills and progress with a temporary continuing resolution to avoid a shutdown.

Members of the House Republican Conference introduced a bill on Sunday to fund the government through Oct. 31.

The controversial deal included cuts to domestic spending and funding for border security.

But it was expected to fail in the majority-Democrat Senate.