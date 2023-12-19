FedEx shares tumble after weaker demand hits revenue outlook

FedEx results fell short of estimates in its fiscal second quarter.

The company's Express unit was hit by lower demand.

The company lowered its full-year sales outlook.

FedEx shares tumbled 8% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the package-delivery giant lowered its revenue forecast as weaker demand hit sales.

The company said it expects a low-single-digit decline in revenue for the fiscal year, down from a previous forecast for flat sales year-over-year. Analysts had expected a revenue drop of less than 1% in the current fiscal year, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv.

It's the second consecutive quarter FedEx has lowered its sales outlook.

The company's Express unit, its largest, was especially challenged in the quarter with lower demand, surcharges and customers' shifting to cheaper services, FedEx said.

Here's how FedEx performed versus Wall Street's expectations:

Adjusted earnings per share: $3.99 vs. $4.18, according to analysts surveyed by LSEG

$22.17 billion vs. $22.41 billion expected

For the three-month period ended Nov. 30, FedEx reported net income of $900 million, or $3.55 a share, versus $788 million, or $3.07 a share, a year earlier. Excluding certain items, the company posted per-share earnings of $3.99.

The company credited cost-cutting initiatives for its higher profit. Revenue fell 3% to $22.17 billion from a year earlier.

"FedEx has delivered an unprecedented two consecutive quarters of operating income growth and margin expansion even with lower revenue, clear evidence of the progress we are making on our transformation as we navigate an uncertain demand environment," FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam said in a news release.