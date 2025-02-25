Money Report

February consumer confidence comes in lighter than expected in latest sign of slowing economy

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

Empty shelves of eggs are seen in a supermarket in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Feb. 20, 2025. 
Charly Triballeau | AFP | Getty Images

Consumers grew more pessimistic about the economic outlook in February as worries brewed about a slowing economy and rising inflation, the Conference Board reported Tuesday.

The board's Consumer Confidence Index slipped to 98.3 for the month, down nearly 7% and below the Dow Jones forecast for 102.3. This was the lowest reading since June 2024 and the largest monthly drop since August 2021.

"Views of current labor market conditions weakened. Consumers became pessimistic about future business conditions and less optimistic about future income," said Stephanie Guichard, the board's senior economist for global indicators. "Pessimism about future employment prospects worsened and reached a ten-month high."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

