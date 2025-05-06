Fashion retailer Hugo Boss shares pop 8% on better-than-feared first-quarter sales

Shares of Hugo Boss climbed after posting a lower-than-feared decline in first-quarter sales and reiterated its full-year guidance despite macroeconomic and tariff uncertainty.

The high-end German retailer said revenues fell 2% on a currency adjusted basis to 999 million euros ($1.13 billion), slightly ahead of the 979 million euros forecast by analysts.

"We are closely monitoring macroeconomic developments and remain vigilant in light of the elevated uncertainties, including the current tariff discussions," CEO Daniel Grieder said.

The high-end German retailer said revenues fell 2% on a currency adjusted basis over the three month period to 999 million euros ($1.13 billion), slightly ahead of the 979 million euros forecast by analysts in an LSEG poll.

Shares rose as much as 8.8% on the news. The stock was last seen trading at 8.5% at around 8:29 a.m. London time.

Weaker sales were led primarily by soft demand in the Asia-Pacific region, and specifically "ongoing subdued consumer demand in China," which the company attributed to a more uncertain consumer outlook.

"Following a strong finish to 2024, our performance in the first quarter of 2025 was affected by the rising macroeconomic uncertainty, which impacted global consumer sentiment and our industry," CEO Daniel Grieder said in a statement.

The group nevertheless confirmed its 2025 outlook, forecasting full-year sales to be in line with last year's at between 4.2 billion euros and 4.4 billion euros.

It added that it is continuing to monitor the economic outlook, after Grieder noted in March that global trade tensions had already had a visible impact on first-quarter demand.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.