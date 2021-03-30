Money Report

Facebook's Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer Announces Departure

By Salvador Rodriguez, CNBC

  • Facebook's chief revenue officer David Fischer on Tuesday announced that he's leaving the social media company.
  • Fischer's departure comes as Facebook gears up for a series of privacy changes to Apple's iOS ecosystem that are expected to make personalized ads more difficult and could impact the social media company's advertising revenue.

As chief revenue officer, Fischer has been the head of the company's advertising business and in charge of its worldwide sales organization. Fischer's departure comes as Facebook gears up for a series of privacy changes to Apple's iOS ecosystem that are expected to make personalized ads more difficult and could impact the social media company's advertising revenue.

"This has been the job of a lifetime. I am immensely proud of all that we have accomplished over the past eleven years, and am optimistic about the path the company is on," Fischer posted on his Facebook profile.

Fischer said he'll stay with Facebook until sometime in the fall and will focus on "ensuring a smooth transition." His plans after leaving will include taking time with friends and family and traveling once that's possible, he wrote.

Prior to joining Facebook, Fischer was vice president of global online sales and operations at Google. He was also deputy chief of staff of the U.S. Treasury Department during the Clinton administration.

