Facebook

Facebook Will Ban Australian Users From Sharing Or Viewing News

By Salvador Rodriguez, CNBC

Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
  • Facebook announced that it will no longer allow publishers and users in Australia to share or view news content.
  • Facebook's decision to ban Australian news stories from its service comes in stark contrast to Google, which struck a revenue-sharing agreement with News Corp. in accordance with the new law.

Facebook on Wednesday announced that it will no longer allow publishers and users in Australia to share or view news articles in response to a new proposed media law in the country.

With the new legislation, the Australian government seeks to require online platforms like Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for displaying and linking to their content.

Facebook said it has decided to restrict publishers and Australian users from sharing and viewing news content in response to the new law.

This means that Australian publishers will be restricted from posting news content on their Facebook pages. News stories from international publishers will not be viewable by Australian Facebook users. Australian users will not be able to share or view news stories on Facebook, and Facebook users worldwide will be unable to share or view news stories from Australian publishers.

Facebook's decision to ban Australian news stories from its service stands in stark contrast to Google, which announced on Wednesday that it has struck a revenue-sharing agreement with News Corp. so it can continue displaying news story links from the company on its services.

The company said it will continue to provide Australian users with accurate information from its growing list of information hubs. The company will also continue to work with the Agence France-Presse and the Australian Associated Press as part of its fact-checking program.

