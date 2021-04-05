Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft Shares Soar to All-Time Highs

- Shares of Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft each hit all-time highs Monday as investors rotated away from cyclical stocks and poured back into growth.
- The gains came amid broader market sentiment, boosted by strong U.S. job growth last month.
Facebook surged as much as 4%, closing up 3.4%. Alphabet closed up 4.2%, having gained as much as 4.6%, while Microsoft closed up 2.8%. It had jumped as much as 3.1%.
Money Report
The gains came amid broader market sentiment, boosted by strong U.S. job growth last month. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 373.06 points to an all-time high.
The tech companies' peers also were boosted early Monday. Shares of Apple were up as much as 2.6%, while Amazon was up 2.4%.
Tesla, meanwhile, continued to pop on production and delivery figures that broadly beat expectations. The company's stock was up as much as 7%.
Alphabet was also likely boosted after the Supreme Court sided with Google against Oracle in a long-running copyright dispute over the software used in Android. Morgan Stanley also wrote in a Monday note that its analyst, Brian Nowak, said the Google parent company was "a favored pick at ~13x '22 EBITDA with several upside drivers — dark horse travel trade, surging YouTube trends, continued Google Cloud Platform top-line traction, and potential margin upside with opex discipline."