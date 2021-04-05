Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft Shares Soar to All-Time Highs

Shares of Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft each hit all-time highs Monday as investors rotated away from cyclical stocks and poured back into growth.

The gains came amid broader market sentiment, boosted by strong U.S. job growth last month.

Shares of Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft each hit all-time highs Monday as investors rotated away from cyclical stocks and poured back into growth.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Facebook surged as much as 4%, closing up 3.4%. Alphabet closed up 4.2%, having gained as much as 4.6%, while Microsoft closed up 2.8%. It had jumped as much as 3.1%.

The gains came amid broader market sentiment, boosted by strong U.S. job growth last month. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 373.06 points to an all-time high.

The tech companies' peers also were boosted early Monday. Shares of Apple were up as much as 2.6%, while Amazon was up 2.4%.

Tesla, meanwhile, continued to pop on production and delivery figures that broadly beat expectations. The company's stock was up as much as 7%.

Alphabet was also likely boosted after the Supreme Court sided with Google against Oracle in a long-running copyright dispute over the software used in Android. Morgan Stanley also wrote in a Monday note that its analyst, Brian Nowak, said the Google parent company was "a favored pick at ~13x '22 EBITDA with several upside drivers — dark horse travel trade, surging YouTube trends, continued Google Cloud Platform top-line traction, and potential margin upside with opex discipline."

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.