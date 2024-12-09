Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ex-Dodge, Ram boss Tim Kuniskis returning to Stellantis after CEO's exit

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis unveils the Charger Daytona SRT concept electric muscle car on Aug. 17, 2022 in Pontiac, Mich.  
Michael Wayland / CNBC
  • Stellantis executive Tim Kuniskis had retired from the automaker earlier this year.
  • Kuniskis will once again lead the company's Ram Trucks brand, according to two sources familiar with the decision.
  • His return comes roughly a week after Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares unexpectedly resigned from the automaker following problems with the automaker's North American market.

DETROIT — Well-known Stellantis executive Tim Kuniskis will be returning to the automaker, effective immediately, CNBC has learned.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Kuniskis, who retired from the automaker earlier this year, will once again lead the company's Ram Trucks brand, according to two sources familiar with the decision. The sources, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity to discuss the move, said the company's leadership team alerted employees of the decision earlier Monday.

His return comes roughly a week after Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares unexpectedly resigned from the automaker following problems with the automaker's North American market.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"Today's changes will enable us to operate in a structure that will drive the best outcomes for the region, unlock significant potential and win in the market. A main lever is for the Ram brand to have its CEO singularly focused on that brand," the company said in an emailed statement confirming the appointment.

Kuniskis, who has overseen several of the carmaker's brands in North America, had led the company's Ram and Dodge brands before retiring.

Kuniskis is arguably best known for leading Dodge for most of the last decade or so. He is considered the "father" of Dodge's high-performance Hellcat models and "the unofficial spokesman" for American muscle cars.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

U.S. can become a crypto superpower with ‘sensible' regulation, Eric Trump says

news 2 hours ago

Reddit begins testing AI-powered answers feature to win more users

During his tenure, Dodge reestablished itself as a quintessential American muscle car brand. The brand did so with vehicles such as the more than 700 horsepower Challenger and Charger Hellcat models and controversial Challenger Demon drag race cars.

Kuniskis' return was announced in conjunction with several other changes for the automaker's North American operations. Chris Feuell, who had been leading the Ram and Chrysler brands, will now oversee Chrysler and Alfa Romeo; Jeff Kommor will solely lead North American sales; and Larry Dominique, who was leading Alfa Romeo for North America, will depart.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us