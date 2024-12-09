Ex-Dodge, Ram boss Tim Kuniskis returning to Stellantis after CEO's exit

Stellantis executive Tim Kuniskis had retired from the automaker earlier this year.

DETROIT — Well-known Stellantis executive Tim Kuniskis will be returning to the automaker, effective immediately, CNBC has learned.

Kuniskis, who retired from the automaker earlier this year, will once again lead the company's Ram Trucks brand, according to two sources familiar with the decision. The sources, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity to discuss the move, said the company's leadership team alerted employees of the decision earlier Monday.

His return comes roughly a week after Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares unexpectedly resigned from the automaker following problems with the automaker's North American market.

"Today's changes will enable us to operate in a structure that will drive the best outcomes for the region, unlock significant potential and win in the market. A main lever is for the Ram brand to have its CEO singularly focused on that brand," the company said in an emailed statement confirming the appointment.

Kuniskis, who has overseen several of the carmaker's brands in North America, had led the company's Ram and Dodge brands before retiring.

Kuniskis is arguably best known for leading Dodge for most of the last decade or so. He is considered the "father" of Dodge's high-performance Hellcat models and "the unofficial spokesman" for American muscle cars.

During his tenure, Dodge reestablished itself as a quintessential American muscle car brand. The brand did so with vehicles such as the more than 700 horsepower Challenger and Charger Hellcat models and controversial Challenger Demon drag race cars.

Kuniskis' return was announced in conjunction with several other changes for the automaker's North American operations. Chris Feuell, who had been leading the Ram and Chrysler brands, will now oversee Chrysler and Alfa Romeo; Jeff Kommor will solely lead North American sales; and Larry Dominique, who was leading Alfa Romeo for North America, will depart.

