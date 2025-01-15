Europe's stocks set for positive open ahead of closely watched U.S. inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a positive open Wednesday as traders await the latest U.S. inflation data that will inform the Federal Reserve's decision-making on interest rate cuts.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 25 points higher at 8,221, Germany's DAX up 20 points at 20,279, France's CAC up 15 points at 7,439 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 51 points at 35,218, according to data from IG.

Trading updates are set to come from Experian and Hays on Wednesday, while data releases in focus are the latest U.K. inflation figures and German full-year gross domestic product.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Global market focus on Wednesday is on the U.S. consumer inflation index, which will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones see headline CPI rising 0.3% on a monthly basis and gaining 2.9% over the prior 12 months.

The data will come hot on the heels of December's wholesale inflation report, which came in lighter than expected. The producer price index added just 0.2%, less than the Dow Jones consensus estimate for a 0.4% increase.

Both reports will inform the Fed's interest rate policy when it meets later this month. Fed funds futures trading suggests a near-certainty that the Fed will hold steady on interest rates at the conclusion of its two-day meeting later this month. Markets pricing also suggests a 97% chance of rates staying at their current target range of 4.25%-4.5% in March, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Global bond yields continue to rise as traders expect a slower pace of interest rate cuts this year, with both signs of economic strength and potential weakness ahead. Jobs data last week showed nonfarm payrolls grew much faster than expected in December, but President-elect Donald Trump has said he will enact tariff policies when he takes office, which are predicted to be inflationary.

Investors stateside will also be keeping an eye on big bank earnings Wednesday: JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo are set to post fourth-quarter results. Morgan Stanley and Bank of America are slated to report on Thursday.

Japan's 10-year government bond yield rises to 13-year high amid global bond sell-off

The yield on Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond rose to 1.239, its highest since April 2011, data from LSEG showed.



Similarly, Japan's 40-year government bond yield rose to 2.755, its highest on record since 2007. The move comes amid a global selloff in government bonds.

The Japanese yen strengthened for a fourth straight day, currently trading at 157.45 against the greenback.

— Lee Ying Shan

CNBC Pro: Tech stocks ruled in 2024. One pro picks 3 under-the-radar stocks to play this year

Tech stocks continued to reign supreme among investors in 2024 with many investors favoring some of the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla, as well as other lesser-known small- and medium-sized companies.

Principal Asset Management's Martin Frandsen continues to see potential in the Magnificent Seven this year, but also sees value in other stocks within the sector.

Elsewhere, Michele Schneider, chief market strategist at Marketgauge.com sees opportunities in a range of high-growth sectors that are "poised to offer substantial returns for strategic reallocations of undervalued assets."

She also revealed three tech stocks she's betting on right now.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

SEC sues Elon Musk for alleged failure to properly disclose Twitter ownership

The SEC filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk on Tuesday, alleging that the billionaire violated securities law in 2022 by acquiring Twitter shares at "artificially low prices."

Musk bought Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion. Before acquiring the company he held a position in Twitter of greater than 5%, which would have required public disclosure. However, the SEC complaint said that Musk didn't properly follow disclosure rules, "allowing him to underpay by at least $150 million for shares he purchased after his financial beneficial ownership report was due."

Read the developing story and allegations here.

— Ari Levy, Lisa Kailai Han

Bank stocks rally as investors await earnings

Bank stocks took a leg up on Tuesday as investors readied for a bevy of earnings from companies in the sector this week.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) each popped more than 3% in the session. Both posted their best day since November.

With those gains, the KRE and KBE have risen nearly 5% and about 4.5%, respectively, since the week began.

Large banks kick off the new earnings season this week, with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo all slated to report on Wednesday. Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are expected to follow on Thursday.

— Alex Harring

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 25 points higher at 8,221, Germany's DAX up 20 points at 20,279, France's CAC up 15 points at 7,439 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 51 points at 35,218, according to data from IG.

Trading updates are set to come from Experian and Hays, while data releases in focus are the latest U.K. inflation figures and German full-year gross domestic product.

— Holly Ellyatt