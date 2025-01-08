Money Report

European Union won't allow attacks on borders, French minister says after Trump's Greenland comments

By Chloe Taylor,CNBC

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, pictured on January 3, 2025, has said the EU will not tolerate attacks on its territory after Donald Trump called for the U.S. to take control of Greenland. 
Omar Haj Kadour | Afp | Getty Images

The European Union will not tolerate attacks within its borders, France's Foreign Minister said on Wednesday in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's reiterations that bringing Greenland under U.S. control is a "necessity."

In an interview with radio station France Inter, Jean-Noël Barrot said the bloc's 27 member states would never accept any attempts to assault EU territory.

Greenland is an autonomous Danish territory, making it an Overseas Country and Territory (OCT) associated with the EU.

"There is no question that the European Union would let another nation of the world, whoever it may — and I would even say, starting with Russia — to attack its sovereign borders," Barrot said, according to a CNBC translation. "We are a strong continent, we need to further strengthen ourselves."

This breaking news story is being updated.

