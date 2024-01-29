European stocks mixed after notching two-year high; Holcim up 5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets had a mixed start to the week as investors prepare for a slew of earnings, data and central bank announcements.

The Stoxx 600 was flat at 10:15 a.m. on London. Oil and gas stocks pushed 1.3% higher, with crude oil prices gaining on geopolitical tensions, while autos fell 0.8%.

The regional index climbed 3.1% last week, closing at its highest level since January 2022, according to LSEG data. Gains came amid some positive fourth-quarter company results, and as the market ramped up bets that the European Central Bank will begin cutting interest rates in April.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The ECB on Thursday held rates and said it was too early to talk about cuts, but investors noted that Governing Council members appear less worried about domestic inflationary pressures and that price rises are moving toward target.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will make its own monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, where traders see next to no chance of a cut — but are sharply divided on the outlook for March. That will be followed by the Bank of England on Thursday, where the focus will again be on how policymakers characterize their latest thinking.

It is a big week for earnings, with Big Tech's Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Amazon and Alphabet all set to report. In Europe, updates from Philips and Ryanair will come on Monday.

Meanwhile, data is due this week on Chinese factory activity, U.S. monthly jobs and preliminary euro zone growth in the fourth quarter.

In Asia-Pacific, markets traded mixed with all attention on Hong Kong's High Court ordering the liquidation of Chinese property developer Evergrande. Shares of the embattled firm halted trading.

U.S. stock futures were mixed overnight.

Philips down 6.2%, reaches U.S. settlement over ventilator recall

Philips shares were 6.2% lower in mid-morning trade, after the Dutch conglomerate missed results expectations and announced it had reached a settlement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over a recall of ventilators.

The company made a provision of 363 million euros ($393.5 million) in the fourth quarter for the FDA agreement, which also details improvements it must make to be able to sell new respiratory devices in the U.S. again.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter was slightly higher than the previous year at 653 million euros, while comparable sales fell 1%.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll forecast EBITDA of 672 million euros and comparable sales growth of 2.6%.

Read more here.

— Jenni Reid

Holcim up 5% after announcing North America spinoff

Swiss building materials firm Holcim topped the Stoxx 600 index in early trade, gaining 5% after announcing plans to spin off its North American business in a New York flotation.

The spinoff could value the new company at around $30 billion, CEO Jan Jenisch said, with Holcim retaining no stake.

"Our North American business is a real rock star. We doubled the company just in the last four years by strong organic growth, by acquisitions. And we have leading margins, the EBITDA margin is already above 27%," Jenisch told CNBC on Monday.

"Now I'm happy we can kick off the next level of performance for the business to take it to $20 billion of sales. We want to separate it to have more focus on the North American customers, on getting all the synergies from our supply chain."

The company also announced that Miljan Gutovic, currently head of Europe at Holcim, will replace Jenisch as CEO from May 1.

Read more here.

— Jenni Reid

Holcim CEO: ‘Our North American business is a real rock star’

Jan Jenisch, CEO and chairman of Holcim, speaks to CNBC about the building material giant's plans for a U.S. spin-off.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a slightly lower open, IG data showed.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is seen down 9.6 points at 7,636, with Germany's DAX down 42.5 points at 16,918. France's CAC 40 is set to slip 3.8 points to 7,633, while Italy's MIB is looking to buck the trend with a 5 point rise to 30,546.

— Jenni Reid

Oil prices slightly higher after Iran-linked missiles kill U.S. troops

Oil prices advanced after missiles launched by Iran-backed militants killed U.S. troops in Jordan.

Global benchmark Brent traded 0.35% higher at $83.84 a barrel Monday, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.42% to $78.34 per barrel.

According to the White House, three U.S. service members were killed in an unmanned aerial drone attack on forces stationed in a northeast Jordan outpost near the Syria border on Sunday.

—Lee Ying Shan

Evergrande shares plunge 12% before trading halt as court orders liquidation

Hong Kong-listed shares of Evergrande plunged 12.2% in early trading before being halted on Monday as a Hong Kong court order the liquidation of the Chinese real estate developer.

Once one of the country's largest property developers, Evergrande has been enveloped in the Beijing's debt crisis in recent years.

The world's most indebted property developer defaulted in 2021 and announced an offshore debt restructuring program in March last year.

Before the ruling, the Wall Street Journal reported that Evergrande's overseas creditors failed to reach an 11th-hour deal this weekend to restructure, which could mean an imminent liquidation for the real estate

— Shreyashi Sanyal

CNBC Pro: These 6 non-AI stocks could gain from the AI boom, says Scotiabank

While demand for artificial intelligence applications is seeing rapid growth, several non-tech companies are well-positioned to benefit directly from the AI boom over the next few years, according to Scotiabank.

Analysts from the Canadian bank's investment banking division named six stocks that are well-positioned to capitalize on the surging demand.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

Six Dow companies reporting earnings this week

Six of the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average will be releasing their quarterly results this week.

Microsoft will be reporting its earnings on Tuesday after the bell. Boeing, which has been battered by issues with its 737 Max 9 planes, will be posting its quarterly earnings Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, Honeywell and Merck will be reporting, followed by Apple after the bell. Chevron will be announcing its results Friday morning.

— Hakyung Kim

CNBC Pro: Is Tesla still a buy? One CIO weighs in and names 3 alternatives he likes

Tesla's had a bad week. Its earnings missed expectations and its shares experienced the biggest drop in over a year.

What's next for the stock? Kingsley Jones, CIO and founder of boutique advisory firm Jevons Global, gives his take and names three alternatives in the electric vehicle industry.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan