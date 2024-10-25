European stocks fall; Mercedes down 3.2% after earnings plummet

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets were lower Friday, rounding off a largely negative week for global stocks as third-quarter earnings season has ramped up.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 has shed 1.14% in the week to date, and was down another 0.28% by 9:20 a.m. in London. Travel stocks led losses, down 0.71%.

Corporate results have proven a mixed bag, with many banks beating expectations but other sectors keeping investor sentiment wary.

Mercedes shares fell 1.8% after the German automaker reported a 64% plunge in operating profit in its core cars division, blaming "weaker macroeconomic conditions and fierce competition, mainly in Asia."

French spirits maker Remy Cointreau dropped 1.26% after slashing its sales outlook for the full year, saying it now expects a double-digit decline rather than a gradual recovery amid weakness in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific. High-end European drinks firms are being hit by higher duties on their Chinese exports, in a retaliatory move for European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

British bank NatWest meanwhile rose 5% to its highest level since 2011 after it beat expectations to post sharply higher profits and raised its annual guidance.

Stock markets were mostly higher in Asia-Pacific trade Friday, though Japan's main indexes declined ahead of a general election over the weekend and the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting next week.

U.S. futures were little changed after a mixed session in which Tesla's post-earnings rally lifted the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500.



NatWest shares jump to 9-year high on raised outlook

NatWest shares rose 4.3% to their highest level since 2015 after the British bank reported sharply higher third-quarter profit and raised its full-year outlook.

The lender reported attributable net profit of £1.17 ($1.52 billion) for the period, up from £866 million the previous year. Analysts expected net profit of around £990 million, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Return on tangible equity rose quarter on quarter to 17% from 16.4%, while its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, rose 30 basis points to 13.9%.

NatWest said it now expects to achieve a return on tangible equity above 15% for the full year, from a prior forecast of 14%, and for income excluding notable items to be around £14.4 billion, up from £14 billion. It attributed this to "interest rates and economic activity."

The bank has seen higher net loans, with particular growth in commercial and institutional customers, along with its acquisition this summer of Metro Bank's £2.3 billion mortgage portfolio.

Its British rivals Barclays and Lloyds Bank Group also this week beat profit expectations for the third quarter.

"Better income and costs drove the beat today, offset by higher impairments than expected, which does buck the trend we saw from Lloyds and Barclays. That said, default levels remain low at NatWest and that bodes well for performance over the medium term," Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note.

— Jenni Reid

Mercedes falls 3.2% after earnings plunge

Mercedes shares opened 3.2% lower after the German firm reported a sharp profit decline in its core cars division for the third quarter amid increasing competition in China.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at Mercedes-Benz Cars fell 64% year-on-year to 1.198 billion euros ($1.296 billion) as revenue slipped 6%. Group EBIT was 48% lower.

The company said that within the cars unit, "weaker macroeconomic conditions and fierce competition, mainly in Asia, outweighed improved product availability."

It had already issued a profit warning last month.

Germany's famed automakers are attempting to transition into electric vehicles while facing a weak domestic economy and waning demand in China, the world's largest car market.

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks open slightly lower

European markets opened slightly lower Friday as investors assessed earnings from firms including Mercedes, Remy Cointreau and NatWest.

The regional Stoxx 600 index was down 0.12% at 8:10 a.m. in London. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 held near the flatline, as Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.06% and 0.28%, respectively.

— Jenni Reid

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are seen opening mixed on Friday, according to IG data.

Germany's DAX is set to open 33 points lower at 19,416, with France's CAC 40 down 11 points at 7,497. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is seen heading for a cautiously brighter start, up 5 points at 8,279, along with Italy's MIB, seen up 20 points 34,544.

— Jenni Reid

China's PBOC keeps medium-term loan rate unchanged

China's central bank kept the interest rate on medium-term loans to banks unchanged at 2%, according to the bank's statement on Friday.

The People's Bank of China issued 700 billion yuan ($98.36 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions at 2%, to "maintain sufficient amount of liquidity in the banking system."

The bid rates in Friday's operation ranged from 1.9% to 2.3%, and the total balance of MLF loans now stands at 6.789 trillion yuan, the central bank said.

— Anniek Bao

