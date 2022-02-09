European Stocks Mixed as Investors Track Earnings, Await U.S. Inflation Data

Earnings came from Credit Suisse, Unilever, Siemens, Zurich Insurance, AstraZeneca and Societe Generale before the bell on Thursday.

LONDON — European stocks were cautious on Thursday after a deluge of corporate earnings, while global investors await the latest reading of U.S. inflation.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline by late morning, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 2% while oil and gas slid 0.7%.

Siemens posted a 52% surge in orders that led the German technology group to beat industrial profit expectations for the quarter. Shares jumped 6% by late morning deals.

At the top of the Stoxx 600, Finnish food packaging company Huhtamäki jumped 8.7% after a strong fourth-quarter earnings report.

Credit Suisse posted a full-year net loss of 1.57 billion Swiss francs ($1.7 billion), well below expectations of a 377.95 million Swiss franc loss, according to Refinitiv. The bank said it took "major litigation provisions" of 1.1 billion Swiss francs in 2021. The Swiss lender's shares fell 5.1%.

At the bottom of the Stoxx 600, German food delivery company Delivery Hero plunged more than 25% after a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings report.

Global investors are awaiting inflation data out Thursday, with the U.S. Labor Department set to release January's consumer price index figures.

The inflation print is expected to show that prices rose 0.4% in January, for a 7.2% gain from one year ago, which would be the highest in almost 40 years. The reading follows a stronger-than-expected January jobs report, which has led to speculation that the Federal Reserve could be more aggressive when it comes to hiking rates.

U.S. stock futures were mixed on Thursday morning ahead of key inflation data, while shares in Asia-Pacific also struggled for direction.

