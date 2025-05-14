Money Report

European stocks poised to open lower despite easing U.S.-China tensions

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

European stock markets are expected to open lower, paring some of the gains seen earlier this week after the U.S. and China agreed to a trade truce.

Futures point to the Stoxx Europe 600, Germany's DAX and the French CAC 40 all opening 0.2% lower, while the FTSE 100 is slated to shed 0.3%.

Investors are looking ahead to earnings updates from Burberry, TUI, Imperial Brands, Experian, Compass Group, Telefonica and EON.

