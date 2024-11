European markets set to start the week on a positive note

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are expected to open in positive territory Monday as global markets take a breath following last week's U.S. election.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 19 points higher at 8,159, Germany's DAX up 48 points at 19,263, France's CAC up 21 points at 7,359 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 109 points at 34,090, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Continental, Hannover Re and Mediobanca. There are no major data releases in Europe Monday.

U.S. stock futures were near flat Sunday night after a strong rally last week; the U.S. stock market climbed to another round of records on Friday, as the Dow and S&P 500 wrapped up their best week in a year after Donald Trump's election win. Stocks also got a boost from the Federal Reserve after it lowered interest rates by a quarter percentage point last Thursday. Global investors will be awaiting the latest U.S. inflation readings due later in the week.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets fell after China's latest stimulus measures underwhelmed and its October inflation numbers came in lower than expected.

— Holly Ellyatt