European markets set to start the week in mixed territory

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open on Monday, with investors keeping a close eye on the latest inflation data out of Spain and Germany.

Overnight, HSBC reported a huge 235% rise in profit after tax to $6.26 billion in the third quarter, which was nonetheless lower than expectations. Europe's largest bank by assets also announced an additional share buyback of up to $3 billion.

Asia-Pacific markets started the week mixed ahead of key economic data releases from around the region. U.S. stock futures were slightly higher on a big week that will include the Federal Reserve's rate decision, a jobs report and Apple's earnings report.

Japan 10-year bond yield edges closer to 11-year high as BOJ meeting kicks off

Japan 10-year government bond yields crept closer to a 11-year high on Monday as the Bank of Japan kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting.

Yields for the 10-year JGB climbed 2.29% on Monday to 0.893%, its highest level since it briefly reached 0.895% on Oct. 26. Before that, the last time the yield was at this level was in April 2012.

In July, the BOJ effectively broadened the yields permissible on the 10-year JGB by 50 basis points to 1% either side.

— Lim Hui Jie

China's tech giants may be reeling from the regulatory clampdowns, but they still have "a lot of value," according to veteran analyst Dan Ives.

The managing director and senior equity research analyst at Wedbush Securities is looking at a few stocks favorably. Several analysts share the same view, giving one of the names an upside of 68%.

Tech companies — especially those leveraging artificial intelligence — have gained traction this year, with investors piling into the likes of Nvidia, Baidu and Alibaba.

One lesser-known tech player stands out to Sanjay Ayer, portfolio manager at the U.S.-headquartered WCM Investments, however.

The networking company considers industry veterans Cisco and Juniper as competitors and over 40% of its revenue currently comes from Microsoft and Meta.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory on Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher at 7,302, Germany's DAX down 26 points at 14,680, France's CAC down 15 points at 6,789 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 6 points at 27,188, according to data from IG.

Inflation data for October is set to be released from Spain and Germany on Monday.