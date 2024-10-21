European markets set to start the new trading week in mixed territory

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading toward a mixed start to the new trading week.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 17 points higher at 8,373, Germany's DAX down 12 points at 19,644, France's CAC up 1 point at 7,611 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 55 points at 35,087, according to data from IG.

Regional markets had ended last week on a high note after the European Central Bank announced its third interest rate cut of the year last Thursday, lowering the deposit rate by another 25 basis points, as inflation risks in the European Union are seen to be easing faster than anticipated.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as traders assessed China's loan prime rate announcement, with focus also on Japan's general election at the end of this week.

Stateside, stock futures ticked higher Sunday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 notched their best weekly win streaks of 2024.

Bitcoin surges to three month high as Trump's odds of winning election increase

Bitcoin surged to its highest level in three months after election polls showed higher odds of winning for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The cryptocurrency surged to a high of $69,487 on Monday, its highest level since July.

Trump's campaign has been seen by many as more favorable to cryptocurrencies.The former president proposed a "national crypto stockpile" in July, and pledging that "the United States will be the crypto capital of the planet and the bitcoin superpower of the world."

— Lim Hui Jie

Earnings are set to come from Forvia and SAP. German producer price index data is due.

— Holly Ellyatt