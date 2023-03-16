European Markets Set to Rally After Swiss Central Bank Steps in to Help Credit Suisse

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set to rally at the open Thursday as regional investors breathed a sigh of relief after the Swiss National Bank said it would provide a liquidity backstop to beleaguered bank Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse announced it will be borrowing up to 50 billion Swiss francs (around $54 billion) from the Swiss central bank under a covered loan facility and a short-term liquidity facility.

Read more Credit Suisse to borrow up to nearly $54 billion from Swiss National Bank

The move came after shares of the lender fell sharply Wednesday, hitting an all-time low for a second consecutive day after its top investor Saudi National Bank said it wouldn't be able to provide additional funding to the bank. SNB's announcement sparked a broad sell-off over fears of a crisis in the global financial sector.

Asia-Pacific markets dropped on Thursday, but largely pared losses as the trading day proceeded, while U.S. stock futures ticked up Thursday morning.

The European Central Bank's latest monetary policy decision is in focus for European markets Thursday. The central bank is expected to announce a 50 basis point rate hike, as signaled by ECB President Christine Lagarde last month, as inflation remains elevated.

Saudi National Bank says panic over Credit Suisse is unwarranted

The chairman of Credit Suisse's largest shareholder, Saudi National Bank, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble that the recent market turmoil in the banking sector is "isolated" and stems from "a little bit of panic."

"If you look at how the entire banking sector has dropped, unfortunately, a lot of people were just looking for excuses ... it's panic, a little bit of panic," Ammar Al Khudairy said on CNBC's "Capital Connection."

He added that Credit Suisse has not asked Saudi National Bank for financial assistance.

"There has been no discussions with Credit Suisse about providing assistance," he said. "I don't know where the word 'assistance' came from, there has been no discussions whatsoever since October," he said.

His comments come after Credit Suisse announced it will be borrowing up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.68 billion) from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence after its stock plunged Wednesday.

– Jihye Lee

Swiss franc strengthens in volatile trade after Credit Suisse's announcement

The Swiss franc saw continued volatility following developments around Credit Suisse – and last strengthened 0.17% against the U.S. dollar to pare earlier weakening after the lender announced to borrow nearly $54 billion from Swiss National Bank.

The Japanese yen also saw further strengthening to trade at 132.86 against the greenback. The Korean won strengthened 0.13% to 1,311.24 against the U.S. dollar.

– Jihye Lee

Timeline of Credit Suisse from 2022 to 2023

CNBC

– Kathie Low

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley names its favorite stocks in tech — and gives one nearly 60% upside

Some Wall Street investors may be cautious on tech right now, especially after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

But others are seeing the volatility as an opportunity to snap up some tech stocks. After rallying to start the year, the Nasdaq Composite has lost more than 5% in the past month.

Morgan Stanley named its best picks in tech, giving one nearly 60% upside.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Credit Suisse says it will borrow up to about $54 billion from Swiss central bank

Credit Suisse announced it will be borrowing up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.69 billion) from the Swiss National Bank under a covered loan facility and a short-term liquidity facility.

The steps will "support Credit Suisse's core businesses and clients as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs," the company said in an announcement.

In addition, the bank is making a cash tender offer in relation to ten U.S. dollar denominated senior debt securities for an aggregate consideration of up to $2.5 billion – as well as a separate offer to four Euro denominated senior debt securities for up to an aggregate 500 million euros, the company said.

Read more here.

– Jihye Lee

CNBC Pro: Default risk indicator rises for Credit Suisse and other European banks to crisis levels

The European banking sector is experiencing a sharp increase in risk indicators following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank last week.

The jump in investors' perception of default rose after that SVB's collapse last week, the second largest bank failure in U.S. history, which has sparked "widespread concern" concerns of a contagion taking root while interest rates remain high.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about the 10 banks that have seen their perceived risk of failure rise here.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to rebound Thursday after a tumultuous trading session on Wednesday that saw stocks fall sharply.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 73 points higher at 7,405, Germany's DAX 217 points higher at 14,947, France's CAC up 118 points at 6,993 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 443 points at 25,517, according to data from IG.

The European Central Bank's latest monetary policy decision is in focus for European markets Thursday. The central bank is expected to announce a 50 basis point rate hike, as signaled by ECB President Christine Lagarde previously, as inflation remains elevated.

— Holly Ellyatt