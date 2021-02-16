European Markets Mixed, Diverging From Global Risk Rally; Technip Energies Up 32%

Economic data releases will be high on the agenda in Europe on Tuesday, with euro zone flash GDP and employment figures for the fourth quarter due at 10 a.m. London time.

LONDON — European markets were muted Tuesday morning, struggling to kick on from a global risk rally fueled by economic recovery hopes.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered fractionally above the flatline in early trade, with oil and gas stocks climbing 0.8% to lead gains while the media sector slipped 0.5% lower.

European shares received a strong handover from Asia-Pacific, where markets broadly advanced during Tuesday's trade, led by stocks in Hong Kong and Japan.

Stateside, futures tied to the major indexes are indicating robust gains on Wall Street at Tuesday's open as trading recommences following Monday's Presidents' Day holiday.

The World Health Organization on Monday authorized the AstraZeneca/University of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, expanding access to the comparatively inexpensive shot around the world.

February's ZEW economic sentiment index for both Germany and the wider euro zone is also expected at 10 a.m.

On the earnings front, French tire manufacturer Michelin reported a 2020 full-year net profit of 625 million euros ($758.6 million), a sharp decline from 2019's 1.73 billion euros. However, the company projected up to 10% growth in its markets for 2021 and increased its dividends to shareholders. The company's stock edged 0.5% higher in early trade.

Earnings also came from miners Glencore and BHP.

In terms of individual share price movement, shares of TechnipFMC spin-off Technip Energies soared 32% to lead the Stoxx 600 on their first day of trading in Paris. TechnipFMC shares fell more than 8% to the bottom of the European blue chip index.

