European markets set to open lower as positive sentiment vanishes

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Tuesday, retreating from yesterday's mostly positive trading session, as traders gear up for the latest U.S. inflation report this week.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 38 points lower at 8,315, Germany's DAX down 76 points at 20,274, France's CAC down 31 points at 7,454 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 139 points at 34,429, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings releases in Europe Tuesday. Data releases include final German inflation data for November.

Traders are looking ahead to U.S. inflation data due Wednesday. The consumer price index data will likely influence how the Federal Reserve proceeds on interest rates at its Dec. 17-18 meeting. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast that headline inflation rose 0.3% in November and 2.7% over the prior 12 months.

U.S. stock futures hovered near the flatline on Monday evening, after both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite pulled back from record highs in yesterday's trading session.

Overnight in the Asia-Pacific region, China stocks rose Tuesday amid broader gains among other regional markets.

— CNBC's Brian Evans contributed to this market summary

China posts unexpected imports slowdown

Import and export data from China's customs authority fell short of expectations on Tuesday.

Imports in U.S. dollar terms for November contracted 3.9% year-on-year, the biggest decrease since Sept. 2023. Meanwhile, exports were up 6.7% — but analysts polled by Reuters had anticipated a year-on-year rise of 8.5%.

— Chloe Taylor

— Ganesh Rao

— Holly Ellyatt