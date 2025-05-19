Money Report

European markets set to open in mixed territory as geopolitics take center stage

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Protestors march with large flags during The National Rejoin March. Pro-EU groups demonstrated in central London, UK.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

What to keep an eye out for today

European markets on Monday are likely to be focused on a number of geopolitical events that affect the region.

First, there's the much-anticipated U.K.-EU summit taking place in London on Monday. It's expected that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will announce a new defense and security pact as well as further deals on cutting red tape, youth mobility and easing trade restrictions. Critics say the British government risks reversing Brexit.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump will be holding a call with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders decided to skip peace talks that were set to be held in Turkey last week. Both Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the failure to reach a ceasefire deal.

— Holly Ellyatt

European markets: Here are the opening calls

Here are the opening calls ahead of the new trading week:

European bourses are expected to open in mixed territory on Monday, with London's FTSE expected to open 5 points lower, Germany's DAX up 18 points at 23,766, the French CAC 40 up 25 points at 7,872 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 91 points at 40,133, according to data from IG.

— Holly Ellyatt

