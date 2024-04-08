European markets set to open higher on busy week for central bank action

This was CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are set to open higher Monday to kick off a week of key data releases and central bank decisions.

The regional Stoxx 600 index dropped 1.2% last week, its worst performance since January after a run of consistent gains.

U.S. stocks also had a shaky week, though a stronger-than-expected jobs report released Friday boosted sentiment around the economy and earnings. Futures were slightly higher overnight.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Investors are looking ahead to the U.S. consumer price index being released Wednesday, along with the minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting and several speeches from Fed officials.

Last week, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari raised the possibility of zero rate cuts this year if inflation remains sticky, though markets continue to see a roughly 50% chance of a cut in March, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The European Central Bank meets Thursday for its latest monetary policy decision.

No movement in rates is expected, but June has been fully priced in by markets as the time for the first cut even as the timeline for the Fed is pushed back. Euro zone inflation fell more than expected in March to 2.4%.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a higher open Monday.

According to IG data, the FTSE 100 is set to open 11 points higher at 7,913, with Germany's DAX up 29 points to 18,191 and France's CAC 40 higher by 21 points at 8,078.

— Jenni Reid

CNBC Pro: Goldman Sachs just updated its list of top global stocks, recommending a specific trading strategy

Despite logging a lackluster performance last week, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index is around 7.5% higher year-to-date and up over 15% over the last 12 months.

However, Goldman Sachs' analysts noted that investors are "questioning how much upside is left" and recommended that investors consider a specific trading strategy.

They also updated their "conviction list" of top stock picks for April.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

Bank of America says this week's CPI should be 'a confidence building report'

Bank of America economists believe Wednesday's inflation report should show a moderation in price pressures, providing confidence to the Fed for a rate cut in June.

The Wall Street firm expects the core consumer price index to moderate to 0.2% in March after rising 0.4% in February and January. It sees declines in car prices that should lead to a drop in core goods. Meanwhile, the bank expects a bigger-than-usual rise in energy prices, however.

"The moderation in core CPI should reflect a drop in core goods prices and a more modest price increase in core services," the bank's economists said in a note. "A report in line with our expectations would provide confidence to the Fed and keep a June cut firmly in play."

— Yun Li

CNBC Pro: 'Big bargains': Morgan Stanley names 3 overlooked global tech stocks to buy

Morgan Stanley names three "overlooked" global tech stocks that it says look cheap right now.

The bank said the theme of "broadening out" is set to become more important, and "investors will increasingly look to quality small caps at attractive valuations as sources of alpha."

It is overweight-rated on all three stocks and gives one nearly 100% upside.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

U.S. adds 303,000 jobs in March, topping estimates

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The March nonfarm payrolls came in stronger than expected Friday morning, which is another sign of a resilient U.S. labor market.

The U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs last month, topping the 200,000 expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The unemployment rate was 3.8%.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% in March, and are up 4.1% over the past year. The average workweek ticked up to 34.4 hours.

— Jesse Pound