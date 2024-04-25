European markets open lower as investors digest fresh earnings; Anglo American up 13%, Unilever up 4%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened slightly lower Thursday, struggling to regain momentum following a dip in yesterday's session as investors digest a fresh set of earnings.

The pan-European benchmark Stoxx 600 index was down 0.07% at the open, with most sectors in negative territory. Food and beverage stocks fell 1.3%, while health care rose 0.6%

Mining stocks jumped 2.3% after Anglo American said it had received an "unsolicited, non-binding and highly conditional combination proposal" for an all-share takeover by Australia's BHP Group. Anglo American shares jumped 13% at the open.

Markets lost momentum and shifted lower on Wednesday, with the U.K.'s FTSE 100 snapping a five-day winning streak.

On Thursday, earnings are set to come from Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Nestle and Airbus. Data releases include Germany's consumer sentiment survey and France's business climate data for April.

Asia-Pacific markets retreated after two straight days of rallies, mirroring moves on Wall Street. U.S. stock futures dipped on Wednesday night after Meta Platforms issued light revenue guidance for the second quarter.

Miner Anglo American said it received a buyout offer from BHP Group

Mining firm Anglo American on Thursday said it had received an "unsolicited, non-binding and highly conditional combination proposal" for an all-share takeover by Australia's BHP Group.

The proposal values Anglo American's share capital at £31.1 billion ($38.87 billion). It would entail demergers of Anglo American's shareholdings in Anglo American Platinum Limited and Kumba Iron Ore Limited to Anglo American shareholders.

Anglo American said it was reviewing the proposal.

CNBC has reached out to BHP Group for comment.

— Jenni Reid

Nestle sales slow

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Food and drinks giant Nestle reported a 5.9% fall in reported sales for the first quarter to 22.1 billion Swiss francs ($24.18 billion), with a significant drag from the North American market.

Organic sales growth was 1.4%, below analyst expectations.

North America reported sales growth dropped 7.7%, while Europe fell 5%.

By product, prepared dishes and cooking aids had the sharpest declines, while pet care and confectionary saw solid growth.

The company reiterated its 2024 outlook for organic sales growth of around 4% and a "moderate increase" in its operating profit margin.

— Jenni Reid

Barclays returns to profit in first quarter

Michael Kappeler | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

Barclays on Thursday reported first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of £1.55 billion ($1.93 billion), beating expectations and returning the British lender to profit following a major strategic overhaul.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit attributable to shareholders of £1.29 billion for the quarter, according to LSEG data.

Net income for the first quarter 2023 was $1.78 billion.

— Karen Gilchrist

Deutsche Bank reports 10% profit rise in first quarter

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Deutsche Bank on Thursday reported 1.275 billion euros ($1.365 billion) in net profit attributable to shareholders in the first quarter, marking a 10% annual increase.

Analysts had forecast a result of 1.23 billion euros for the period, according to LSEG data.

Revenue rose 1% year on year to 7.8 billion euros, which the bank attributed to growth in commissions and fee income, along with strength in fixed income and currencies. The revenue print also came in ahead of an analyst forecast of 7.73 billion euros, according to LSEG.

— Jenni Reid

