European markets set to open higher as investors focus on euro zone data, earnings

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday ahead of a busy day of earnings and data in the region.

Preliminary services and manufacturing purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone in February is due Thursday, and will serve as a gauge of business activity in the region.

Meanwhile, earnings are due from Nestle, Zurich Insurance, Iberdrola, Telefonica, Lloyds Banking Group, Rolls-Royce, WPP, Anglo American and Hargreaves Lansdown.

Overnight, Japan's Nikkei hit a record high on Thursday, with investors shrugging off dismal business activity data from the country, while other Asia-Pacific markets traded in the green. S&P 500 futures rose in overnight trading Wednesday, boosted by a jump in Nvidia shares.

— Amala Balakrishner

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 23 points higher at 7,665, Germany's DAX up 96 points at 17,205, France's CAC 55 points higher at 7,863 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 222 points at 32,289, according to data from IG.

— Holly Ellyatt