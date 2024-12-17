European markets set for lower open as central banks take center stage

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open Tuesday as central banks take center stage this week.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 18 points lower at 8,240, Germany's DAX down 22 points at 20,291, France's CAC down 12 points at 7,342 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 129 points at 34,618, according to data from IG.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's final two-day policy meeting kicks off Tuesday, and the central bank's monetary policy decision on Dec. 18 will be a focal point for global markets.

Traders are pricing in a 95% chance of a quarter-point cut Wednesday, according to CME Group's Fed Watch tool. Investors will also be looking out for clues to future policy moves from Chair Jerome Powell's press conference after the meeting.

The Bank of England then meets on Thursday, with markets so far pricing in only a slim chance of a final rate cut of the year.

In other news, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's invitation lost a confidence vote in the German parliament on Monday, paving the way for a snap election on Feb. 23. Scholz had wanted to lose the vote in order for fresh elections to be triggered. The move came after the collapse of his coalition government last month.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Tuesday, while U.S. stock futures inched lower Monday evening.

Data releases in Europe Tuesday will include U.K. unemployment figures and Germany's Ifo business climate and economic sentiment index. There are no major earnings releases.

Germany’s auto giants were already reeling. Things could get worse under Trump

President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to impose a blanket tariff on all goods coming into the U.S. could wreak havoc for European carmakers, with Germany's crisis-stricken automotive sector thought to be particularly vulnerable.

Speaking on the campaign trail in late September, Trump announced his desire to turn Germany's auto giants into American car firms.

"I want German car companies to become American car companies. I want them to build their plants here," Trump said in Savannah, Georgia. He added that the word tariff was "one of the most beautiful words I've ever heard" and "music to my ears."

Europe wasn't mentioned in Trump's first tariff announcement but EU policymakers will likely be worried that it's just a matter of time before the president-elect turns his attention to the 27-nation bloc's auto sector.

For Germany, the prospect of U.S. tariffs on European autos comes at a time when it's top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are already reeling.

Read more on the story here: Germany's auto giants were already reeling. Now Trump wants to turn them into American companies

Risk commentary may overshadow Fed dot plot this week, State Street strategist says

Wednesday's Fed decision will come with an updated summary of economic projections from FOMC members, including a new "dot plot" that projects the path of interest rate cuts.

However, the more interesting output from the meeting could be commentary about how the central bank views the risks of inflation and a potential rise in unemployment, said Cayla Seder, macro multi-asset strategist at State Street.

"The December SEP is interesting in that the soonest date is a whole year away. A lot can happen in a single year, so where I think we'll get a bit more color and a bit more clarity is actually in the text around the SEP as opposed to the dots themselves," Seder said.

One area of the dot plot that could be impactful is the final point, representing the terminal rate. A move higher could indicate that Fed officials think the so-called neutral interest rate is higher than they previously thought.

"We've consistently seen that rise. I think that's one thing that would hint at a hawkish cut," Seder added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz loses confidence vote, clearing the way for February election

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday lost a confidence vote in the country's Bundestag, clearing the path for an early election in February.

Scholz was expected — and hoping — to lose the vote, which he had called for himself in November in order to trigger earlier-than-planned elections, which were originally scheduled for the fall of 2025.

It marks only the sixth time in Germany's history that such a vote has taken place, and the fourth time a president has fallen foul of the vote.

Scholz said Monday that he had called the vote not only for parliament but the whole of the electorate.

Read more on what comes next here

German government failure and February snap election are headwinds for Eurozone stocks: Capital Economics

The failure of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government in a parliamentary confidence vote and elections tentatiuvely set for Feb. 23 mean more challenges for euro-zone stocks markets, according to Capital Economics senior economist Hubert de Barochez.

The German DAX index has climbed 22% so far in 2024, but entitled a research report after the Bunestag vote, "Headwinds to euro-zone stock markets to blow harder."

"While equities in Germany have managed to ride out weak growth and political uncertainty this year, those in France have not. We suspect that they will all fare poorly next year, as those adverse conditions remain and a trade war takes a toll, the economist wrote.

The European Central Bank can't undertake the policies necessary to revive the European economy, Capital Economics said. "Individual governments are arguably the best placed to drive a turnaround in the economy," de Barochez wrote. "But most of them seem either unable or unwilling to do so, and in particular those in the two biggest economies: Germany and France."

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open lower Tuesday.

Data releases will include U.K. unemployment figures and Germany's Ifo business climate and economic sentiment index.

