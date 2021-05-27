European Markets Set for Flat Open Ahead of U.S. Jobless Claims Data

European stocks are expected to open flat on Thursday as investors await U.S. weekly jobless claims data.

London's FTSE is seen opening 2 points higher at 7,023, Germany's DAX down 6 points at 15,444, France's CAC 40 up 3 points at 6,393 and Italy's FTSE MIB 14 points higher at 24,745, according to IG.

European stocks are expected to open flat on Thursday ahead of key U.S. labor market data expected to give more information about the state of the U.S. economy.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

London's FTSE is seen opening 2 points higher at 7,023, Germany's DAX down 6 points at 15,444, France's CAC 40 up 3 points at 6,393 and Italy's FTSE MIB 14 points higher at 24,745, according to IG.

The tepid start for European markets matches mixed sentiment elsewhere. U.S. stock futures were slightly lower in overnight trading on Wednesday as investors await the new labor-market data. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 73 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both trading in mildly negative territory.

U.S. weekly jobless claims data comes out Thursday morning. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting a total of 425,000 Americans to have filed unemployment benefits in the week ended May 22. In the week prior, jobless claims reached a fresh pandemic-era low of 444,000.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday trade as investors reacted to the release of Chinese industrial profits which soared 57% year-on-year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Earnings come from Johnson Matthey, Pets at Home, Daily Mail & General Trust, United Utilities, Tate & Lyle and Ted Baker.

Elsewhere, Germany's GfK survey of economic sentiment is due to be published.

Enjoyed this article?

For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream

Sign up for CNBC Pro

Start your free trial now