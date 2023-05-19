European Markets Higher as U.S. Debt Ceiling Talks Continue

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were higher Friday as U.S. debt ceiling talks boost investor sentiment. German stocks extended the previous day's gains, with the DAX index having hit its highest point since January 2022 Thursday.

The pan-European Stoxx index was up 0.5% in morning trading, with most sectors and major bourses in the green. Financial services led gains, with a 1.5% uptick, followed by mining stocks, which were up 1.3%.

Traders will be keeping an eye on the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, which starts Friday, where world leaders are expected to discuss international trade and security. China and Russia relations and sanctions are on the agenda for discussions between Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and United States.

Over in Asia, the Japanese market continued its winning streak, with stocks surging to their highest level since 1990 and most other Asia-Pacific markets also seeing an uptick. U.S. futures were also chipper, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq-100 all making marginal gains.

G-7 won’t succeed in making China change its position on Russia, says professor

Stephen Nagy, professor at the International Christian University, discusses the G-7 meeting in Hiroshima, and explains the key themes that will be covered.

— Weizhen Tan

Japan's core inflation nationwide rose 3.4% in April

Japan's core inflation nationwide rose 3.4% year-on-year in April, in line with forecasts by economists polled by Reuters.

The reading ticked up higher from the previous month's inflation rate of 3.1% and marked levels above the central bank's target of 2%.

Overall inflation also ticked up from 3.2% in March to 3.5% in April.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 138.42 against the greenback after the U.S. dollar index rose past 103.5 overnight, marking its highest point in about two months.

— Jihye Lee

U.S., Taiwan reach first agreement as part of trade initiative

The United States and Taiwan reached an agreement on a number of trade items, marking a deal on the first part of the bilateral "21st Century Trade" initiative.

The first agreement under the initiative includes: customs administration and trade facilitation, good regulatory practices, services domestic regulation, anticorruption, and small and medium-sized enterprises, the United States Trade Representative said in a release.

US trade representative Katherine Tai said of the agreement, "This accomplishment represents an important step forward in strengthening the U.S.-Taiwan economic relationship."

The agreement comes in the face of increased pressure from China, warning against deepening bilateral engagement between the U.S. and Taiwan.

— Jihye Lee

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher on the final day of the trading week.

IG data suggests the FTSE 100 will gain 22.2 points to sit at 7,767.1, while Germany's DAX index will move to 16,249.7 with a 82.1 point uptick. France and Italy's major indexes echo the positive sentiment, with the CAC 40 expected to gain 34.2 points to 7,481.5 and the FTSE MIB up 122.3 points to 27,139.8.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton