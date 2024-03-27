European markets mixed; H&M up 14% after profit beat; Sweden holds rates

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks were mixed on Wednesday as market momentum wanes.

The regional Stoxx 600 index was flat in early trade, with retail stocks up 1.8% and travel stocks falling 0.65%.

Swedish retailer H&M led Stoxx gains, up 14% after significantly beating analyst consensus expectations for its fiscal first quarter operating profit.

Investors are also assessing Spanish inflation data, which came in at 3.2% for March, and French consumer confidence figures, which showed a cautious uptick in sentiment.

Elsewhere overnight, U.S. stock futures were up modestly Tuesday night following a losing session on Wall Street that pulled the indexes further from record levels.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Wednesday as investors assessed economic data from China and Australia.

Riksbank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 4%

Sweden's Riksbank held its main interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, as observers keep a watchful eye on which central bank will follow Switzerland in loosening monetary policy in the face of waning inflation.

The decision keeps the Riksbank's key rate at 4%, with the bank's executive board noting "it is likely that the policy rate can be cut in May or June if inflation prospects remain favourable."

Noting "changed pricing behaviour in the corporate sector" and very high increases in consumer prices in recent years, the board stressed it seeks "further confirmation that inflation will stabilise close to the target" at this time.

Last week, the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly lowered its main policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1.5%. The Norwegian and U.K. central banks, which issued their rate decisions that same Thursday, refused to blink, leaving their own rates unchanged.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Europe stocks open flat

European stocks had a muted open Wednesday, continuing limited movements this week.

The Stoxx 600 index was flat at 8:15 a.m. in London, with major bourses also near the flatline and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index down 0.15%.

— Jenni Reid

H&M profit beats expectations

Swedish fashion group H&M on Wednesday posted lower year-on-year net sales of 53.7 billion Swedish krona ($5.069 billion) in the first quarter, while operating profit rose more than expected to 2.08 billion krona.

The company's operating margin rose to 3.9% from 1.3%.

H&M's board will propose a dividend of 6.5 krona per share in its May annual general meeting, and seek authorization for a buyback of its B shares.

"Development continued in the right direction in the first quarter with an improved gross margin and operating profit, lower inventory and strong cash flow," said H&M Group CEO Daniel Ervér, who joined the company at the start of the year after the surprise resignation of Helena Helmersson.

H&M has come under pressure amid growing competition from Zara owner Inditex and Chinese fast fashion retailers such as Shein, and has announced a focus on profitability over sales.

— Jenni Reid

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open flat Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 2 points lower at 7,930, Germany's DAX up 2 points at 18,400, France's CAC 1 point lower at 8,183 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 12 points at 34,135, according to data from IG.

Data releases include Spanish inflation data for March and French consumer confidence figures also for March. H&M releases its latest three-month update.

— Holly Ellyatt