European markets live updates: European stocks set to rally after Fed signals rate cuts to come; ECB, Bank of England decisions ahead

European markets are set to rally at the open Thursday as investors reacted positively to the U.S. Federal Reserve's signal that interest rate cuts will take place next year.

The Federal Open Market Committee kept interest rates unchanged in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, in line with Wall Street's expectations, but market sentiment was buoyed after policymakers penciled in at least three rate cuts next year.

U.S. stock futures climbed Wednesday night after the Fed decision, while Hong Kong stocks led a rally among Asia-Pacific equity markets as investors embraced the Fed's move to end its interest-rate-hiking cycle.

Investors in Europe will be keeping a close eye on monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank of England on Thursday.

Citi names 3 stock opportunities after Argentina devalued its currency by 50%

Citi highlighted opportunities in three stocks after Argentina devalued its currency by 50%

The drastic devaluation was part of a new economic plan announced by libertarian President Javier Milei, who took office earlier this week. One U.S. dollar will now fetch 800 Argentine pesos, up from 400 pesos earlier.

The U.S.-listed shares of two Argentine companies have also run up by more than 40% since Milei's election, on hopes of an economic turnaround.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Is Novo Nordisk a buy? Wall Street banks weigh in — and one gives it 36% downside

The boom in weight loss drugs has made pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk favorable to many investors this year – but one investment bank has reservations on the stock.

"Over the coming year, we envisage sentiment to change, perhaps initially as a result of the launch of competitor Eli Lilly's anti-obesity drug Zepbound and the risk of disappointment from slower than anticipated Wegovy supply ramp-up," Jefferies' analysts led by Peter Welford wrote in a Dec. 7 equity research note.

But not everyone agrees, with other analysts being bullish on the stock.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 61 points higher at 7,613, Germany's DAX up 188 points at 16,949, France's CAC up 92 points at 7,620 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 365 points at 30,622, according to data from IG.

— Holly Ellyatt