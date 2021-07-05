Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

European Markets Muted; Oil Price Watched After OPEC+ Talks Abandoned

By Elliot Smith, CNBC

Jia Minjie | Visual China Group | Getty Images
  • Oil prices remained in focus, having surged to multiyear highs on Monday, after talks between OPEC and its oil-producing allies, a group known as OPEC+, were postponed indefinitely following a failure by the group to agree on production policy.
  • Data releases in Europe on Tuesday included euro zone retail sales in May, German industrial orders in May and the ZEW survey of economic sentiment in Germany.

European stocks were muted on Tuesday morning, with investors keeping a close eye on the oil markets after talks between members of the OPEC+ oil-producing alliance were abandoned.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.2% below the flatline after a choppy open, with autos shedding 0.8% while oil and gas stocks climbed 0.5% on the back of higher oil prices.

Money Report

World economy 25 mins ago

Bank of Israel Governor Sees Risks in Delta Variant, But Expects Economic Normalcy by End of 2022

energy 58 mins ago

Is This the End of OPEC? How Saudi Arabia and UAE Infighting Threatens the Future of the Oil Alliance

The muted start for Europe's markets reflects similar sentiment elsewhere overnight. In Asia-Pacific, markets struggled for direction in Tuesday morning trade as investors look ahead to the Australian central bank's interest rate decision.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Monday as Wall Street got set to kick off the holiday-shortened week with the S&P 500 at a record high.

Deutsche Bank reveals its top stocks to own for the next 12 months

JPMorgan backs these global stocks as markets prepare for the 'next leg higher’

Investment bank sees 'strong opportunity' for these Indian stocks ahead of auto boom

Oil prices remained in focus, having surged to multiyear highs on Monday, after talks between OPEC and its oil-producing allies, a group known as OPEC+, were postponed indefinitely following a failure by the group to agree on production policy.

Brent crude was up at around $77.50 per barrel during early trade in Europe, while U.S. crude futures jumped to around $76.60.

German industrial orders unexpectedly slumped in May, official data showed Tuesday, dropping 3.7% on the month to mark their sharpest decline since the first Covid lockdown of 2020. A Reuters poll of economists had produced a consensus forecast of a 1% rise following an upwardly revised 1.2% increase in April.

May's euro zone retail sales and the ZEW survey of economic sentiment in Germany are also due Tuesday.

In terms of individual share price movement, French train manufacturer Alstom plunged 7.9% to the bottom of the Stoxx 600, after warning of substantial cash outflows in the first half as a result of integrating Bombardier's rail business.

At the top of the index, German pharmaceutical equipment company Sartorius climbed 3.3% after raising its forward guidance.

Enjoyed this article?
For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream
Sign up for CNBC Pro
Start your free trial now

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesGermanyLondonItalyFrance
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us