Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets head for muted open as investors await monetary policy updates

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 10, 2025. 
Staff | Reuters

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set to open in mixed territory on Wednesday, as investors react to a historic policy reform in Germany and developments on a ceasefire in Ukraine, and await key monetary policy updates.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

London's FTSE 100 and the French CAC 40 are expected to be little changed at the open, according to IG, while the German DAX is slated to open 0.2% lower.

That comes after German lawmakers voted on Tuesday to reform the country's so-called debt brake rule, which will allow a greater national spend on defense and permit the creation of a 500 billion euro ($546 billion) climate and infrastructure fund.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A downward move in the DAX — home to Germany's biggest companies — would end three consecutive days of gains for the index, which has added 17.4% since the beginning of the year.

European markets closed higher on Tuesday in the wake of Germany's debt reform vote.

Traders are also reacting to news that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin agreed on Tuesday to taking steps toward a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Money Report

news 23 mins ago

China markets are set to outperform Wall Street as U.S. ‘exceptionalism' comes to a pause

news 1 hour ago

How 3D-printing ‘microfactories' can transform plastic waste into brand new products

Global investors are also awaiting the latest monetary policy updates from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. 

The Fed is not expected to make any changes to its key interest rate when it meets on Wednesday.

The Bank of England, whose Monetary Policy Committee will convene on Thursday, is also widely expected to hold it key interest rate steady at 4.5%, amid signs of a slowdown in the U.K. economy.

Across the Atlantic, stock futures edged higher Wednesday morning as traders awaited the update from the Fed. That came after U.S. stocks saw a widespread selloff in Tuesday's session.

Overnight in Asia, markets traded mixed following Tuesday's Wall Street sell-off.

Opening calls

London's FTSE 100 and the French CAC 40 are expected to be little changed at the open, according to IG, while the German DAX is slated to open 0.2% lower.

A downward move in the DAX — home to Germany's biggest companies — would end three consecutive days of gains for the index, which has added 17.4% since the beginning of the year.

Chloe Taylor

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us