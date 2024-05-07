European markets head for muted, mixed open ahead of more earnings reports

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Wednesday as investors look ahead to more earnings reports in the region.

Alstom, BMW, Skanska, ABInbev, Siemens Energy, Swatch Group and Munich Re are among the companies reporting Wednesday.

Asia-Pacific markets were largely down overnight as investors parsed through earnings from the region and awaited results of Japanese giants Toyota and Mitsubishi. Meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures sat near flat Tuesday night after the blue-chip average clinched its longest winning streak since December.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

CNBC Pro: These tech stocks beat the S&P 500, and analysts still give them over 20% upside

U.S. stocks have been rather volatile in the past month, but in the past week they had a strong run on hopes of rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its fourth consecutive winning session on Monday, and the S&P 500 also climbed for the past four days.

Tech stocks, which would be boosted by rate cuts, have been a big part of that rally — with Meta, Alphabet and Amazon in particular having a strong showing over the past couple of weeks.

Elsewhere, analysts are getting more optimistic on China stocks, especially those in the tech sector.

CNBC Pro screened FactSet for stocks from four exchange-traded funds. Here are eight that turned up on the screen.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: Gold stocks and ETFs to buy right now, according to the pros

Macroeconomic uncertainties and mounting geopolitical tensions have given gold — the classic "safe haven" asset — a boost.

Gold prices topped $2,400 an ounce in April as tensions in the Middle East escalated. Spot gold is currently trading around 12% higher over the year to date.

Kevin Teng, CEO of wealth manager Wrise Group, said he expects the precious metal to yield substantive returns in the long term, and picked his favorite stocks and ETFs to cash in.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 14 points higher at 8,330, Germany's DAX down 6 points at 18,429, France's CAC 4 points higher at 8,073 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 48 points at 33,899, according to data from IG.

Earnings are due from Alstom, BMW, Skanska, ABInbev, Siemens Energy, Swatch Group and Munich Re.

— Holly Ellyatt